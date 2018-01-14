The Sexuality Blog: A sexual offender is about to face the consequences of his actions

A few months ago, we wrote about how Nigerian sexists, misogynists and sexual assaulters need to stay in Nigeria if they want the consequences of their actions to not trail them. That article has turned into a prophecy that seems to be yielding results in the first week of 2018. We’ve spent the last week writing about Oprah’s fantastic speech at the Golden Globes calling on all victims of sexual assault to speak up against their attackers, and how that speech has inspired women in Nigeria to speak up on their own assault, citing their own personal experiences. One woman in particular, Funke Dezarn, spoke up about her personal experiences with former lecturer Francis Fakoya who harassed her repeatedly during her undergraduate studies and used his position of influence to victimise her. After she shared her story, this Twitter user brought the accusations to the attention of the St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies where the lecturer currently works.

It seemed like a long shot, but this one request was all that was needed. The university, once alerted to the situation on ground has taken matters into their own hands and took to social media to release a statement promising Nigerians that they would investigate the allegations against Professor Fakoya, and if he was found wanting, appropriate actions would be taken. Considering the West Indies receives a lot of students from Nigeria, they would do well to ensure that no student lives in fear of their faculty. We hope this happens to all other Nigerian professionals who have gained a reputation for sexual harassment in Nigeria and want to relocate to another country and start a new life. You are all on the chopping block.

SGU is committed to providing a safe and comfortable work and learning environment free of sexual or other forms of harassment. pic.twitter.com/YiPTv1hyox — St. George’s Univ. (@StGeorgesU) January 10, 2018