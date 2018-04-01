Pamela Adie is ready to tell her story in ‘Under the Rainbow’

We need more LGBT activists living and working in Nigeria, period. It is understandable that because of our volatile religious and cultural climate, many people on the spectrum prefer to live their lives in the closet, to protect tenuous familial and social relationships. But for some people, events occur that force them to embrace their sexual identities head on, no matter the consequences. Pamela Adie is one of such people.

Miss Adie was married to man when she finally realised she couldn’t continue to pretend her attraction to women was simply something that could be hidden and treated as an inconvenience. She came out to her family in 2011, and though she met with some resistance from her mother, she continues to live her life and work as an openly lesbian activist seeking to change and challenge restrictive LGBT laws within the country. Adie runs The Equality Hub, an LGBT non-profit that focuses on policy research and legal representation for LGBT persons. She is however taking things a step further by putting out a documentary that tells her coming out story on her terms and highlights the important activism work she is doing in Nigeria.

We think Pamela is exactly what Nigeria needs. More women and men unapologetic in their fight to ensure that all Nigerians can live their truest lives without fear of discrimination and ostracization.

Watch the trailer to Pamela Adie’s documentary here.