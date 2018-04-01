The Late 5: FG begins probe into Cambridge Analytica, Fayemi joins governorship race, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal Government has commenced investigations into allegations that a Nigerian billionaire and supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan paid £2m to Cambridge Analytica to hack into the medical records of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2015 elections.

A Presidency official disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday.

“The government of Nigeria is scrutinising the reports of the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, which swiped the data of more than 50 million Facebook users to sway elections in many countries including Nigeria, where it waged a campaign to perpetuate discord and hack into personal records of the then leading opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari,” the source said.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday announced that he will contest the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.

He made this known at a news conference at his Isan-Ekiti country home in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to thr President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said those complaining of hunger should “go and work”.

In an interview with Ben TV, Shehu said the current administration has invested in people and also infrastructure.

“Everyone complaining of hunger should go and work. And you know that this is the only government that has introduced social investment schemes, we pay out now for the poorest of the poor, the least they will get is N5, 000 and a lot of these jobs that are been created are from loans with little or no interest from the central bank, Bank of industry, Banks of Agriculture, Development Bank and the rest,” he said.

Mathew Kukah, bishop of Sokoto diocese of the Catholic church, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of bringing back ethnicity which Nigerians felt they had overcome.

In a letter to the president, the cleric said Nigerians have never been so alienated from one another.

“You know sir, that you rode into town like a knight in shining armour, carrying the joys, pains, anxieties and fears of a people whose broken dreams had littered and turned the landscape into a kaleidoscopic scenery of desolation and despair,” he said.

Some angry constituents have attacked Garba Hamman Julde, a member of the house of representatives from Taraba state.

Julde represents Bali/Gassol federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber.

The constituents on Saturday reportedly hurled stones at the lawmaker for allegedly abandoning them.

And now, stories from around the world…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife have watched South Korean K-pop stars perform in a rare event in Pyongyang.

Mr Kim clapped along and then met performers backstage where he conversed and took pictures, said reports.

It is the first musical delegation to visit in more than a decade as the leaders of the two countries on the divided peninsula prepare to meet.

More than 11 acts are in Pyongyang for two shows.

The Pope has called for an end to the “carnage” in Syria during his Easter message from the Vatican.

He also asked God to heal the wounds in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and urged dialogue on the Korean peninsula.

Pope Francis said the power of the Christian message gave hope to the deprived.

This included migrants and refugees who he said were “so often rejected by today’s culture of waste”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ticked off another item from their royal wedding to-do list — choosing a florist.

The couple have tasked London florist Philippa Craddock with decorating St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the wedding is set to take place on May 19.

President Donald Trump placed a hold on more than $200 million in recovery funds for Syria this week, demanding more information on how the money is being used, senior State Department officials have confirmed to CNN.

The confirmation comes just days after Trump announced he wants the United States to withdraw from the war-torn country soon.

Pope Francis baptized a Nigerian migrant — who shot to fame after confronting a thief on the streets of Rome — as part of Saturday’s Easter service.

In September last year, migrant John Ogah, 31, had been begging outside a supermarket in Rome when he confronted a thief, who was armed with a meat cleaver and attempting to steal money from the store.

Ogah was heralded a hero by the Italian press, and on Saturday was one of eight people baptized by the Pope at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.