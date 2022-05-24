While in captivity, Ango Abdullahi’s son wins PDP Rep ticket; Fayemi says only 5 APC presidential aspirants are serious | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

While in captivity, Ango Abdullahi’s son wins PDP Rep ticket

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Lagos to intensify crushing of seized motorcycles after okada ban

The State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, the Task Force, said it will intensify the crushing of seized motorcycles.

According to the Task Force, this will send a signal that the agency is poised to enforce the ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists in six Local Councils of the state as announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Arewa Community (LASACOOM), said most crimes perpetrated by commercial motorcyclists in the state are carried out by foreigners from neighbouring countries, such as the Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon.

Fayemi says only five APC presidential aspirants are serious

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has said there are more pretenders in the race for the presidential ticket of the APC than contenders.

He said out of the 23 persons currently in the race, only about five of them are serious. He did not, however, name the five aspirants.

“This is a season of visits and states keep receiving us. The list of presidential aspirants says there are 23 but only five of us are going around the country. With this, you can separate the pretenders from the contenders,” he said.

WHO records successes in war against HIV, malaria, other diseases

At the second plenary session of the ongoing 75th World Health Assembly, the WHO director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, highlighted the progress made during the presentation of what could be described as his scorecard, on Monday.

Ghebreyesus started with the WHO’s target to see one billion people enjoying better health and wellbeing by 2023, saying the progress recorded is only about one-quarter of what is required to reach the relevant targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While highlighting the trends and successes, the global health body’s leader noted that there is a decline in the use of health-harming products such as tobacco. He said the decline has started to show since 2018.

He added that more than two-thirds of member-states have either introduced or increased excise taxes on at least one health-harming product such as tobacco, alcohol, or sugary drinks.

Speaking further, the director-general said the WHO’s guidelines have supported major gains in testing and treatment of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which he noted has resulted in a 32 per cent decline since 2016.

He noted that 15 countries have been validated for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and/or syphilis, adding that the SDG target on hepatitis B has also been met.

While in captivity, Ango Abdullahi’s son wins PDP Rep ticket

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, the son of the convener of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi, has won the primary for the Sabon Gari federal constituency.

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi is one of the 61 persons still in captivity after bandits attacked and abducted passengers of train AK-9 from Abuja to Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

Announcing the result Monday, Mohammed Shafiu, the returning officer, said Sadiq secured 28 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Abdulhamid, who scored six votes.

Buhari says his administration will not rest until peace is restored in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will not relent in its quest to restore peace and stability in the country.

Buhari said this on Monday during the 58th anniversary of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in Kano.

The president said his administration’s investment in the air force has helped to “turn the tide” against terrorists.

He promised that he will continue to give necessary and sufficient support to the NAF in the battle against insecurity from non-state actors.

“The huge investment in the Nigeria Air Force has helped to turn the tide against terrorist and non-state actors in our nation,” he said.

“In furtherance of our drive to continue to do more to support the airforce. Rest assured that our government is willing to do even more to ensure the provision of requisite support and the encouragement to overcome various security challenges.

“This government will not rest until peace and stability are fully restored in the nation. I, therefore, urge you all to remain steadfast, committed and resolute and force ahead to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”