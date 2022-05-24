Havenhill Synergy Limited, 4 others receive $2.3m grant to power 245 public healthcare facilities across Africa

Leading cleantech utility and energy access company, Havenhill Synergy Limited, ‘Havenhill’ has been awarded grant funding from Power Africa Off-grid Program, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the electrification of 50 primary healthcare facilities in Oyo State, Nigeria.

About 60% of healthcare facilities in Africa do not have access to electricity and of those that do, less than 30% have reliable access to electricity. In order for these healthcare facilities to deliver quality and efficient services, access to reliable electricity is important.

Similar to the grant funding received by the company in 2020, the funding will fund the scale-up of the solar and energy storage systems to additional 50 primary healthcare centres in Oyo using the energy-as-a-service business model. In addition, Havenhill will be injecting substantial equity and debt as counterpart funding alongside this grant provided by Power Africa in order to electrify these 50 healthcare facilities.

As part of their Energising Healthcare Initiative, Havenhill is committed to deploying clean-energy solutions to bridge the energy gap and improve healthcare service delivery across the country. In the past two years, the energy access company has deployed over 1MW of solar-hybrid systems across rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities in South-West and South-South Nigeria. 14 Tertiary Healthcare Facilities in South-South Nigeria were electrified under the “COVID-19 and Beyond” programme under the World Bank and African Development Bank Group-funded Nigeria Electrification Project.

“This is a win for the industry and the healthcare facilities to be electrified. We are excited for this scale-up phase of our Energizing Healthcare Initiative that will enable over 700,000 patients annually to receive better healthcare service. We are grateful for yet another opportunity from the Power Africa team” said Olusegun Odunaiya, CEO of Havenhill Synergy Limited while speaking about the grant.

“We are delighted to further contribute to the improvement of the Nigerian health sector through the provision of reliable electricity that would aid the work of medical practitioners and caregivers and also impact the lives of those within the communities.”

Havenhill will share the $2.3 million grant with four other companies with competence in healthcare facility electrification (HFE) — Aptech Africa, D.Light, Equatorial Power Ltd., and Solar Works B.V. — to electrify 245 off-grid healthcare facilities in Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda.

Since its launch in 2010, Havenhill has recorded groundbreaking strides in the provision of reliable electricity to businesses, off-grid communities, industries and healthcare facilities.

