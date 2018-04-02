The Big 5: PDP says Mantu’s confession of election rigging is personal to him, China responds with tariffs on US imports and other top stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

The Federal Government has released more names of alleged looters of the treasury during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The new list by the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed contained 23 names.

“At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg. Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government,” he said, adding that the Federal Government has a large number of alleged looters on its list.

The PDP has dismissed the advice by the APC that it should learn from former senate president, Ibrahim Mantu‘s claims on how he rigged elections for the party.

The APC had on Saturday called on the PDP to follow the example of Mantu, a PDP leader, and confess to its sins against Nigerians.

In response, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday said Mantu’s reported claims are personal to him and has nothing to do with the PDP.

He said the party has never directed any of its members to rig election on its behalf at any point since its formation.

The PDP has demanded the extension of the probe into the Cambridge Analytica claim to cover the sources of the funds used by the APC for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

The party in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said while it welcomes an open investigation into the Cambridge Analytica saga, it believes the federal government is chasing shadows in their “desperate” plot to implicate the opposition in the allegations.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria is on the path of resurrection and progress.

Speaking to reporters after the Easter Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, he said the resurrection of Jesus Christ implied that the country was moving out of its challenges to a greater hope and peace.

Aos Villa Chapel Chaplain, Pastor Seyi Malomo called on all Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life foe the salvation of mankind.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said President Buhari will win the election in 2019 if he contests – including former leaders (Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida), who are asking him not to seek reelection.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shehu said the President “richly deserves a second term in office“.

For Obasanjo and Babangida he said: “my response to them is that if they like they can come and contest against President Buhari. He will defeat them, all of them“.

And… stories from around the world.

Costa Rica‘s centre-left presidential candidate, Carlos Alvarado, is set to be the country’s next leader based on the electoral council’s announcement from 91 percent of the polling stations.

Alvarado won 60 percent of the vote to his conservative opponent, Fabricio Alvarado (39 percent) – the almost complete count shows.

Former Ukraine president, Viktor Yushchenko, says he hopes Europe will wake up to the threat posed by Russia in the wake of the poisonings in Salisbury; where a former Russian spy and his daughter were served with a nerve agent.

Fourteen years ago, Yushchenko was taking on a presidential candidate favoured by Russia when he was poisoned with a toxic chemical called a dioxin.

Bayern Munich are one win away from retaining the Bundesliga title after thrashing Borussia Dortmund 6-0.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the Der Klassiker, while Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Frank Ribery also scored.

Dortmund remain third in the table with 21 points behind Bayern.

China has imposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on 128 US imports, including pork and wine, after US President Donald Trump raised duties on foreign steel and aluminium in March.

The tariffs affecting some $3 billion (£2.1 billion) of imports kick in on Monday.

Detained Catalonia’s former leader, Carles Puigdemont has urged supporters to keep up the struggle as he faces extradition from Germany over his role in the region’s independence referendum.

Wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, Puigdemont told supporters Spain was acting in an increasingly “authoritarian” manner.