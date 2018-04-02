Entertainment Roundup: Chimamanda Adichie covers TW Magazine’s latest edition | More stories

It’s another Monday and here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the weekend flew by.

Chimamanda Adichie covers TW Magazine’s latest edition

Nigerian best-selling author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the cover star for TW Magazine‘s April 2018 Issue.

Wearing a green chiffon and flower embellishments, the author talked about about family, sisterhood and true feminism.

On writing she said, “My writing advice is read, read, read: you don’t have to like what you read but it demystifies writing.”

“Write. Just write. Start. And read as much as you can. Read widely and read different things, and sometimes while immersed in the multitude voices of others, you just might find your own. ”

“If you are finding the writing process tough, take a break and eat some chocolate.”

Chris Brown defends photo of him grabbing a woman

Singer Chris Brown has defended a picture of himself grabbing a woman by the neck.

The picture had led to controversy on the internet, with many revisiting his domestic violence incident with ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

He took to his Instagram page where he said he wasn’t even going to talk about the situation.

“Y’all know damn well I ain’t going down that road. There is no need to even defend myself on this matter. Everyone that’s around me (girl/guy) are my HOMIES. NO FOUL PLAY. NO IGNORANTS—. END of discussion,” he said.

Denrele Edun covers GQ France in female outfits

Denrele Edun is the cover star for the latest edition of GQ France and he did it rocking female outfit.

On his Twitter page, Denrele said he will continue to prove to the Nigerian society that he exists.

Everyday, society tries to tell me that i dont exist, becos it believes in only two genders.

Everyday, I very quietly, give society the finger, by simply continuing to exist!

Interview/Shoot for @GQ_France . Check out my interview on Page 118 in d recent issue.#GQ #GQStyle pic.twitter.com/7l33xqFqq5 — Denrele Edun (@DENRELE_EDUN) March 30, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding flowers revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding will include floral displays made out of locally picked flowers in shades of pink and white.

Kensington Palace announced on Saturday that the two have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to create the flowers for their wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan are set to wed on May 19.

Philippa, who is one of the palace’s approved suppliers for private events, will direct other florists from St George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create the displays, which will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the grounds of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Hollywood Producer, Steven Bochco dies at 74

Steven Bochco, one of the most prolific creators of TV ever, has died.

Sources connected to the family said the “Hill Street Blues” creator died this weekend. He had been battling leukemia for several years and put up a hard fight.

Bochco carved out a specific area for many of his shows, “the law”. His police shows were gritty and compelling.

Bochco has been responsible for groundbreaking TV, including, “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “NYPD Blue.” His credits go on … “Murder One,” “Murder in the First,” “Raising the Bar,” and “Civil Wars.” Bochco was a gift to NBC, providing the network with juggernauts like “Hill Street Blues.”

Bochco has won 4 Peabody Awards and 10 Emmys.