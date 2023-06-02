Fuel Queues to Vanish in 48 Hours, Mele Kyari Assures; EFCC Interrogates Fayemi over Alleged N4bn Misuse | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Fuel Queues to Vanish in 48 Hours, Mele Kyari Assures

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Fuel Queues to Vanish in 48 Hours, Mele Kyari Assures

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), expressed optimism that the fuel queues plaguing the nation will soon be a thing of the past.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kyari provided reassurance to Nigerians, stating, “I don’t see it stand beyond another day or two (days) max. I don’t see it (queues) actually stand beyond Saturday.”

Kyari attributed the supply issue as the main challenge, explaining that there are over 810 million liters of petroleum in depots, tanks, and fuel stations across the country. He emphasized that people panic-buy due to uncertainty in pricing, but as clarity emerges, they will revert to their normal fuel-buying habits.

Kyari also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has taken steps to repair and optimize one of the four refineries by the end of this year.

The NNPC CEO shared this information during a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Kyari acknowledged the impact of the fuel price increase on transportation fares and mentioned that the president is working on implementing measures to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.

He confirmed ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the refineries, with one refinery expected to be operational this year, followed by another next year, and the third subsequently.

Kyari emphasized the need to discontinue fuel subsidies due to the accumulated subsidy bills and the country’s inability to reimburse the NNPC. He advocated for pricing petroleum at market rates, stating that it would benefit the country in the long run.

EFCC Interrogates Fayemi over Alleged N4bn Misuse

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti State, is currently undergoing interrogation at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility on Thursday morning.

The anti-graft agency is reportedly grilling the ex-governor regarding allegations of misappropriating N4 billion. The investigation is said to be linked to the management of funds during Fayemi’s tenure as governor of Ekiti State.

Fayemi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), served as governor from 2018 to 2022 before handing over to Biodun Oyebanji after the gubernatorial election in June 2022.

Earlier, Fayemi had allegedly requested a postponement of his invitation by the EFCC, citing his involvement in the launch of two books honoring former President Muhammadu Buhari as the reason for his unavailability.

Prior to May 29, the EFCC had announced its intention to investigate outgoing governors and other public officials. In response, Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara, called for a comprehensive investigation that encompasses all former public officials, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach rather than selective targeting.

Matawalle, who lost his reelection bid to Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), demanded that the EFCC extend similar invitations to officials of the presidency and members of the federal executive council. The anti-graft agency later stated that Matawalle is under investigation for allegedly diverting N70 billion meant for contracts in Zamfara.

Following these developments, Matawalle made an allegation of inducement against Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairperson of the EFCC. The agency requested concrete evidence from Matawalle to support his claim and emphasized its collaboration with international partners to prevent politically exposed individuals from evading justice.

Peter Mbah Urges Tinubu to Free Nnamdi Kanu, No More Enugu Sit-at-Home

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has joined the chorus of voices calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is currently in detention. Speaking after a security council meeting at the government house in Enugu, Governor Mbah made the appeal to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

Governor Mbah is the latest prominent figure from the southeast region to advocate for Kanu’s release. Others, including Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo, have also made similar demands. The court of appeal in Abuja had previously struck out the terrorism charge against Kanu, ruling that his extradition from Kenya to Nigeria for trial was illegal. However, the federal government has challenged the judgement before the Supreme Court and filed an amended charge before a federal high court.

Governor Mbah stressed that the release of Nnamdi Kanu is crucial for peace in the southeast region. He urged President Tinubu to make concerted efforts towards securing his release, stating, “We believe that his release will expedite the healing process Nigeria needs at this time. It will also be a pointer to his administration’s extension of brotherly hands of fellowship to Ndigbo.”

Furthermore, Governor Mbah announced the end of the Monday “sit-at-home” order in Enugu state, effective from June 6. He expressed concerns about the negative impact of the illegal order on creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state. Mbah emphasized the entrepreneurial spirit and industrious nature of the Igbo people, stating that restricting commerce and productivity on Mondays hinders progress and does damage to the state’s economy.

Governor Mbah affirmed the government’s commitment to dialogue with individuals who have genuine grievances and called for lasting peace and security in the state. He emphasized the need for Enugu to transition from a public service economy to a private sector-driven one, urging the removal of restrictions on commerce to foster economic growth.

I Won’t Condone Security Agencies Working At Cross Purposes, Tinubu Warns

President Bola Tinubu recently convened a meeting with the country’s service chiefs, marking his first engagement with them since assuming office. During the meeting, President Tinubu emphasized the need for security agencies to enhance coordination and avoid working at cross purposes.

Following the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, conveyed the President’s message to the press. Monguno revealed that President Tinubu outlined his philosophy for addressing security issues, emphasizing the adoption of contemporary security measures to advance the nation’s security capabilities. The President also stressed the importance of frequent consultations that align with the nation’s requirements, signaling his commitment to implementing various reforms.

Furthermore, President Tinubu tasked the security agencies with developing a blueprint to tackle the issue of crude oil theft, recognizing the need to adapt to the changing times and meet the challenges posed by such criminal activities.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Tinubu’s engagement with the service chiefs underscores his commitment to prioritizing national security and ensuring effective coordination among security agencies. His call for contemporary security measures and reforms reflects his determination to address evolving security challenges and safeguard the well-being of the nation.

Tribunal to Decide on Rhodes-Vivour’s Petition this Friday

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has scheduled Friday as the day it will rule on whether to strike out an application filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s candidate in the March 18 election. The application is being challenged for its alleged incompetence. The tribunal’s chairman, Justice Arum Ashom, set the date after hearing submissions from the parties involved.

During the pre-hearing proceedings, Rhodes-Vivour’s counsel, Dr. Olumide Ayeni (SAN), requested permission from the tribunal to argue two out of nine applications. One of the applications seeks leave to file a list of additional witnesses, while the second seeks to consolidate Rhodes-Vivour’s petition with that of Olajide Adediran from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The respondents’ counsels urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on grounds of incompetence and lack of jurisdiction. The counsel representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN) and Bode Olanipekun (SAN), filed an application asking the tribunal to strike out the petitioner’s application. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also filed a counter affidavit opposing the petitioner’s applications.

Dr. Banire informed the tribunal that the Governor and his Deputy had filed applications opposing the motion for consolidation of applications by the petitioner. They requested the tribunal to strike out Rhodes-Vivour’s application for lack of competence and jurisdiction.

The APC’s counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN), stated that they had filed counter affidavits and written addresses in response to the petitioner’s applications. The APC is also seeking permission from the tribunal to strike out certain paragraphs in the petitioner’s applications.

After considering all the submissions, the tribunal chairman adjourned the case until Friday to deliver its ruling.

Rhodes-Vivour, who obtained 257,502 votes in the election, is seeking an order from the tribunal to nullify the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on the grounds of their alleged disqualification and non-compliance with electoral guidelines. Rhodes-Vivour is also requesting to be declared the winner of the election.

The respondents in the petition include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Hamzat, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).