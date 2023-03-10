The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

After a hiatus of a few years, Idris Elba has reprised his role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in the British detective series Luther.

Once a hero, now a prisoner, Luther is determined to catch a dangerous serial killer one last time. Will he be able to escape prison and find the murderer, or will he risk becoming a fugitive himself?

The Last of Us season 1 finale (HBO)

Despite being a zombie drama, The Last of Us has been sparing with its Infected encounters thus far (with the exception of the unforgettable pit scene in Kansas City). Rather, the show has been presenting a series of harsh truths: that the true monsters have been humans all along. Case in point: the antagonist from last week’s episode, the cannibalistic and rapacious preacher David.

The season finale ties up the main storyline of Joel and Ellie’s journey westward toward a mysterious medical facility where her immunity to Cordyceps can be explored. However, as we’ve seen repeatedly, their destination may not provide the safety and security they seek.

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Kerry Washington plays Paige, a single mother who must adjust to a new normal when her father (Delroy Lindo) is released from prison and moves in with her in the drama UnPrisoned.

The new drama-comedy in which they both star is about a family trying to mend old fences and deal openly with a challenge faced by many people but rarely portrayed in the film. Finn, Paige’s adolescent son, is played by Faly Rakotohavana.

UnPrisoned’s first season is available in its entirety on Hulu right now.

You season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

How the tables have turned indeed! Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, has been striving to lead a virtuous life as literature professor Jonathan Moore and steer clear of his homicidal tendencies. However, his past and inclinations seem to be catching up with him.

In the first half of season 4 of You, Joe found himself being pursued by a mysterious killer who was targeting the wealthy elite. The culprit, known as the “Eat the Rich Killer,” turned out to be the charming author and aspiring politician Rhys Montrose, portrayed by Ed Speleers. Now, Joe must navigate the challenge of avoiding being implicated in Rhys’ crimes while simultaneously protecting his new love interest, Kate, played by Charlotte Ritchie.

To make matters worse, Rhys is keen on bonding over their shared criminal tendencies, leading to a toxic bromance. Joe certainly has his work cut out for him!

History of the World, Part II (Hulu)

Streaming has made it possible to release a sequel forty years after the original project premiered. After the success of his film History of the World in 1981, Mel Brooks decided to follow it up with an eight-part sketch comedy series.

Time periods as varied as the Paleolithic, the Civil War, and Nixon’s presidency are covered in the series’ numerous episodes. In addition to Brooks (who narrates), the cast includes such notables as Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, and Janelle James. Silly jokes, irreverent takes, and musical numbers characterize the show, just as they did the film and the majority of Brooks’ other works.

Poker Face season 1 finale (Peacock)

Crime procedural shows often get criticized for being repetitive and uninspired. However, Poker Face has breathed new life into the genre by delivering a fresh take on the weekly case format. Natasha Lyonne’s captivating performance and the delightful appearances of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny, and Adrien Brody are major contributing factors to this success.

In a departure from the norm, the season finale shifts focus to the serialized storyline that was introduced in the premiere. We see Charlie, who has been on the run from casino security henchman Cliff (played by Benjamin Bratt), finally getting caught. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when Cliff brings her to Sterling Frost Sr. (played by Ron Perlman).