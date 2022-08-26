The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 Movies/Series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Me Time (Netflix)

Hollywood heavyweights Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this John Hamburg-directed and -written comedy flick, full of slapstick humor and shenanigans.

Me Time is one of those tales about middle-aged men coming of age where Sonny, played by Hart starts to consider who he might be since he is unsure of his identity outside of his family. He sets out on a discovery expedition with Huck, played by Wahlberg.

If you are looking for a fun time full of true fun and laughter for the weekend, look no further than this flick delivered in true Hart-Wahlberg fashion.

King of Thieves (Amazon Prime)

The Nigerian thriller, produced by Femi Adebayo, King of Thieves (Ògúndábède) is a story of a popular town and prosperous kingdom of Ajeromi. Things were going as well as they should be in the Ajeromi kingdom until Agesinkole, a powerful bandit and terrorist, came to terrorize the peaceful and prosperous kingdom of Ajeromi.

The Ajeromi Kingdom, however, sought to destroy this Agesinkole bandit with just about every power within them, including their hunters, witches, and wizards.

The film is directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. It stars Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, Adebayo Salami, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ibrahim Chatta.

If you are looking for a thrill this weekend, King of Thieves, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime, is for you.

The Next 365 Days (Netflix)

Though there is a lot of negative talk about this one, the past submissions to its streaming platforms beg that we give it a chance (hot sex and all).

The franchise follows Massimo, a member of the Sicilian mafia family, and Laura, a sales manager. On a trip to Sicily to try to salvage her relationship, Massimo kidnaps her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

This submission follows the relationship of the pair, hanging in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

MO (Netflix)

Netflix has released “Mo”, an eight-episode comedy created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef, which has just premiered on the streaming platform (Ramy, Mr. Robot).

The Netflix logline describes Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar as “straddling the line between two cultures, three languages, and a ton of crap as they constantly live one step away from the asylum on the path to US citizenship.”

His mother, sister, and older brother, all of whom are strong and spiritual, flee to Houston, Texas. Even though overcoming obstacles to advance in life is difficult, Mo learns to laugh the pain away as he adjusts to his new environment.

It is sure to be a good and intriguing watch to add to your list.

Purple Hearts (Netflix)

This addition is for the lovers in the house.

It is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the film has been watched for more than 100 million hours on the platform and is on track to join the ranks of Netflix’s most viewed content.

The plot, which is set in Oceanside, California, centers on Luke (Galitzine), a young marine who is getting ready to go on his first deployment to Iraq, and Cassie (Carson), a would-be singer with diabetes who is unable to pay her insulin costs. The two are as dissimilar as chalk and cheese; whereas Luke is all red, conservative, and the typical “white patriot” prepared to fight in the Middle East, Cassie is blue at heart, champions liberalism, and screams against misogyny and racism.

You are set you have your heartstrings in a bunch as the move is set to thrill.

The Entitled (Netflix)

In “The Entitled” Belinda (Alex Gonzaga), a young woman growing up in a rural and primitive area of the Philippines is brought with the family lawyer Jacob to her father Enrico’s (Johnny Revilla) estate after finding that the father she never met is a wealthy hotel magnate (JC De Vera). She meets Matilda, her suspiciously overly pleasant stepmother, and Caitlyn, her obnoxious preteen sister.

In the hope that Belinda will one day take over the family business, Enrico assigns the difficult responsibility of teaching Belinda lessons on hygiene and proper etiquette to the charming Jacob and the inept maid Monina.

Despite the fact that Belinda still has a lot to learn and makes mistakes along the way, she pledges to try her best and gradually begins to display traits of grace and maturity. Belinda must learn to embrace who she is and where she comes from since Matilda has other ideas and she discovers the real reason why she was reunited with her father.

“The Entitled” will not only have you bursting from your seams with laughter but give your heartstrings some smooth toggle.