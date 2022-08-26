Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez has arrived

Fans can now “calm down” because Rema and Selena Gomez’s remix of “Calm Down” is now streaming as of Friday, August 26.

The collaboration is Gomez’s first of 2022, following her guest appearance on Coldplay’s 2021 song, “Let Somebody Go,” from the British rock band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres.

Rema, on the other hand, has been actively collaborating with a number of R&B and hip-hop musicians, including Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and 6LACK.

The two artists announced their collaborative effort a few weeks after a video of both Gomez and Rema meeting backstage during Rema’s Rave & Roses World Tour began circulating on social media and swiftly went viral.

Following their meeting, the founder of Rare Beauty uploaded a black and white snapshot of herself and Rema to her Instagram Story on August 17 with the GIF phrase “coming soon.”

The second single from Rema’s first studio album, Rave & Roses, is titled “Calm Down.” The Nigerian Afro-fusion performer has been making waves on the road and in the charts in 2022. His debut album’s lead track, “Soundgasm,” reached its highest position of No. 15 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs list. Since then, “Calm Down” has peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and reached No. 56 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Rema will be making stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Montreal during the next few weeks as part of the more recently announced Rave & Roses World Tour.