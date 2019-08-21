The YNaija Cover – the 21st of August

On the internet today, controversy have lightly trailed the appointment of 53-yr-old Sunday Dare as the Minister of Youths and Sports by President Buhari. Dare has over two decade of journalism experience spanning over 25 years before 2016 when he was appointed as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
