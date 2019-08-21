5 Things that Should Matter Today: Jidenna tweets that he’s looking for a wife and this could be publicity for his new album

Jidenna has maintained an internet staying power for a while now, an infectious buzz that started when he radically transformed his looks from the suit-wearing slave-owner to an innocuously cool gangster. As such, women are drooling over him and men are becoming jealous. It has also helped that he’s released singles to generate a talking point around his upcoming second studio album 85 to Africa, due out this Friday, and whatever better way to keep the momentum going by saying he’s looking for a wife.

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey… — Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 20, 2019

I don’t know, but it’s silly to think Jidenna would look through the surging pool of responses from women indicating their interests in order to pick one. We get it, Jidenna. May your album do well.

Diane, Frodd, Jackye, Gedoni, Mercy, Mike and Seyi are up for possible eviction for the 8th live eviction show of BBNaija

Seven housemates are up for possible eviction this Sunday and the big question is – who will go home? Personally, I’d to see Gedoni go. What’s yours?

Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu plotted to topple Buhari – SSS

The State Security Services (SSS) has challenged the Federal High Court order, allowing it to detain Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow protests, for 45 days against its request of 90 days pending investigation. The SSS argued that its investigation so far revealed that “RevolutionNow” was allegedly a smokescreen for the actual intention of Sowore and his allies “to topple the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Boko Haram crisis could last 15 more years – Obasanjo

According to Punch, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East could take 15 more years to eliminate if the government fails to focus on education.

Wizkid becomes the first African artiste to hit 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Spotify is an online music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of artistes streams as a proportion of total songs streamed, and Wizkid has become to the first African artiste to hit 8 million monthly streams on the platform.