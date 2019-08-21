Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Real men don’t eat jollof rice with a spoon or worse, a fork! They put the rice in a blender, squash it up then pour in a cup and drink as a show of true masculinity!!💪🏾 — Aba Boy👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) August 20, 2019

Why waste your money to feature one wizkid and still hire video vixens? When you can feature one Zlatan and get Poco lee, rahman jago, guccybranch and biesloaded Buy one get four free😂 — FELA GRANDSON😎 (@badboyjerrie) August 21, 2019

All this guys that do tell girls to come and sleepover. What if she doesn’t wake up the next day?😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/qMvKc9jz9b — 9jaSavage.✝✝🇳🇬 (@_iamRemy_) August 21, 2019

You’re still a kid if everything your woman did to you, you report back to your parents. — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) August 21, 2019

Accidentally liking someones picture from 2015 is the online equivalent of stepping on a branch while sneaking. — Loveable 😍😍 😍 (@kemo_theraphy) August 21, 2019