Theresa May supports Sadiq Khan after Donald Trump tweet

UK PM, Theresa May, has backed the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after US President Donald Trump blasted him in the aftermath of the London terror attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Westminster, May said Khan was doing a good job and there was no reason to say anything wrong against him, Politico reports. 

She said, “It is wrong to say anything else,” as he was working hard with her and other stakeholders. 

Khan had said Londoners should not be alarmed by an increased presence of police in the capital and Trump replied, “At least 7 seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed!”

May said she was not bothered about the tweet as Trump was only getting things wrong. 

