Former Minister, Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead

Former Minister for Health, Babatunde Osotimehin, has died, aged 68.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), died in the early hours of June 5, after a protracted illness.

Until his death, Osotimehin lamented the high rate of maternal mortality due to government’s neglect of the health sector, especially pregnant women.

He had also insisted that people advocate better health care systems from their local and state governments, adding that if people ignored the deplorable state of the health sector, Nigeria’s health problems would not stop.