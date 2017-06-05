Omotola’s Alter Ego is officially the most anticipated movie of 2017 (WATCH)

Sidomex Universal has released the official trailer for Alter Ego- Omotola’s first movie after her 3 year hiatus from Nollywood.

On May 8, 2017, the official teaser to the movie was first released gathering massive attention from movie lovers making Alter Ego the most anticipated movie of 2017 so far.

The movie features super star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who stars as Ada Igwe; a ferociously ambitious lawyer who would stop at nothing to put male sex offenders behind bars even if it means stepping outside the boundaries of the law. She however has to battle her own demons when faced with a case that threatens to destroy her and everything she stands for.

The movie, due to premiere in cinemas across the nation on July 21, also stars Wale Ojo, Bobby Obodo, Kunle Remi, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Victor Olaotan, Mike Okon, Emem Inwang, Esther Eyibio, Madam Kofo among others.

Alter Ego was executively produced by Esther Eyibio and directed by Moses Inwang of Sneeze Films.

Watch Alter Ego trailer below: