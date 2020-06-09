These are the Eritrean girls ‘everyone’ is talking about on Nigeria Twitter

There are quite a number of things that never misses the attention on the streets of Nigeria Twitter, and one of these things are beautiful women.

On Twitter, an East African country many may not have heard of is trending and it is not because they have discovered the vaccine for the COVID-19. Eritrea is currently trending for nothing more than their beautiful girls.

Following a post that showed how women from there looked like, many Nigerians have jumped on the trend to express just how they are affected by the women in the pictures and their ideas of what all other women from that part of Africa would look like.

Dermit!!! No direct route from Nigeria to Eritrea 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1ptwQo8GIU — West Free Man♻ (@OmotayoDere) June 9, 2020

Remember when Niggas said they are moving to Eritrea and your Emotionally Mature women got Mad.? https://t.co/IJrvyiup3f — Hazim Fareed Q 👑 (@AliQuqiiz) June 9, 2020

Sadly, visiting ERITREA is just as hard as visiting NORTH KOREA. https://t.co/uXg0mAxaA3 — مقتدر اديب لي//Uncle Muqtadir (@muq_tad) June 9, 2020

Any lady from Eritrea seeing this can you say Hi ? I want to check something. https://t.co/Ooqb1YQzlU — Mobolaji Ejike 😅😎 (@kuppylee) June 9, 2020

Ever wondered why Solomon had 700 wives and 300 concubines? Fact check this.

In America, you'll see 3 beautiful ladies in 10 minutes while in Ethiopia you'll see 10 beautiful ladies in 3 minutes.

That country has got so much beauty they could ever demanded from.

Eritrea next stop — Adecy Julio (@thatmoiguy) June 9, 2020

This trend, however, is not a Twitter war trend as many were just left in awe of the beautiful women shared on their timeline. Twitter users expressed that such beauty can only be found in Africa, and nowhere else, however, these ones with this opinion were reminded that there are beautiful women all over the world.

Does the Nigerian Passport guarantee a visa free access to Eritrea? Asking for myself, biko. https://t.co/ZlGEAOj5Tu — Dolapo AKINKUNLE #BLM 🇳🇬 (@KunleScott) June 9, 2020

What's up with these Africa facts pages everywhere on Twitter. It's obvious they try so hard to push an agenda for dictatorships. Few days ago it was Gadaffi today it's Eritrea. Before that it was Rwanda. — Unkle MAYOWA 🇳🇬 (@sawyerrmayowa) June 9, 2020

While many people gushed about the women whose pictures were shared, some people talked about the government as they hinted that there is some sort of equality that exists in the country that many African countries should take note of.

The identity of the ladies have not been shared or identified, some people shared that in the end, they might not even be Eritreans.

Here are a few facts about the country…

Eritrea is an East African country on the Red Sea coast; formally called, The State of Eritrea. The country shares borders with Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti with its capital city, Asmara.

Known for its Italian colonial buildings, like St. Joseph’s Cathedral, as well as art deco structures, Eritrea’s Italian, Egyptian and Turkish architecture in Massawa, reflect the port city’s colorful history.