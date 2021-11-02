Kenyan Film Board Bans Children From Watching Squid Game | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Five Eritrean women’s U20 players go missing in Uganda

Five Eritrean footballers from the women’s Under-20 national team have gone missing during a regional tournament in Uganda. – BBC Sport reports.

US suspends duty-free access to Ethiopia over human rights abuses

The U.S. suspended duty-free access to Ethiopian exports because of a yearlong civil war that’s spawned a humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa nation. – Aljazeera reports.

Kenyan Film Board Bans Children From Watching Squid Game

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has advised parents to be vigilant and monitor the content their children consume on media platforms. – Nairobi News reports.

Nigeria Ikoyi building collapse: Race to find survivors

Rescuers are searching for survivors in the wreckage of a 22-storey block that collapsed under construction in Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos. – BBC reports.

Sudanese bankers stage ‘revolutionary’ strike after military coup

Sudan has been hit by a severe cash shortage as most banks and cash machines remain closed one week after a military coup prompted a nationwide strike by bankers. – The Guardian reports.

Several killed by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso

“Around 10 civilians were executed” after armed men, likely belonging to the region’s Islamic State branch, attacked residents of Dambam heading to market, a military official said. – France24 reports.