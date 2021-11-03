10 popular radio stations in Ogun

The general idea is that radio helps in community building. This is no doubt true when you consider that radio stations are probably the only media form that reaches even the remotest of places – that is if there is no internet there.

Radio broadcasts provide real-time information – because it is the easiest to use, and some that broadcast 24-hours a day can provide the most recent updates to listeners. Radio has the ability to reach across borders and can become a valuable source of information where reliable news is scarce.

Radio has become a way of broadening one’s personal world. You could link to the rest of the world through entertainment broadcasts, news broadcasts, lifestyle stories, and so on, almost instantaneously. It is everyone’s friend. This is why we listed these radio stations in Ogun:

See list of radio stations in Ogun

Paramount FM

RockCity FM

Family FM Radio

OGBC FM

Arystocratz Radio

Women FM

Hebron FM

Sweet FM

Kennis Radio

S.M.A. FM

Paramount FM

Paramount FM is located on a mountain in Abeokuta and attracts whoever visits the town. But that’s not about it. Paramount FM reaches as many people as live or visit Abeokuta because of its wide reach and interesting program schedule. It is actually a household name – unless for someone who just moved to the town. Paramount FM is one of the 36 frequency-modulated stations commissioned by the FRCN across the country.

RockCity FM

RockCity FM is the first News, Talk and Entertainment (NTE) station in Nigeria and also the first independent Radio station in Ogun. Situated at Asero, Abeokuta, the station operates at spectrum 101.9 on the FM dial. RockCity FM’s listenership is estimated at over 20 million people (including online listeners via the website), among who are high net-worth individuals (HNI), company executives, top government functionaries and decision-makers with high purchasing power (HPP).

Family FM Radio

Family FM Radio is located at the popular Abiola Way, Abeokuta, running on 80% Yoruba and 20% English/Pidgin.

OGBC FM

Operated by the Ogun government, Ogun Radio brought total change to radio programming with the introduction of highly informative, educative and entertaining quality programmes, such as, “Press Report”, “Sunday Morning Live On FM”, “From the Dailies” and “LatiInuIweIroyin” among others. The review of newspapers which virtually all broadcast media have adopted is still the most listened to throughout the Southwest.

Arystocratz Radio

Arystocratz Radio is a youth lifestyle, entertainment and information online radio station. They aim at being a functional media group that will connect Youths around the world bringing them the latest information (campus news), lifestyle, entertainment, events, gossip, fashion, outstanding individuals, and so on.

Women FM

Women FM operates to keep listeners company throughout the day with quality, relevant, informative and entertaining programmes that cut across business, politics, education, sports, music, news, current affairs, relationships and family entertainment from the WOMAN’s perspective. The aim is to use WFM91.7 as a tool for WOMEN Development and become the most reliable, trusted and leading source of information.

Hebron FM

Hebron FM 95.9 is a student trainee campus/community radio station established by Covenant University, Ota, with the aim of reaching its immediate community with programmes that will enhance positive development through educational and instructional programmes.

Sweet FM

Sweet FM’s primary target is the 18 – 50-year-old educated men and women resident in Ogun. SWEET107.1FM has a massive listenership base driven by its powerful signals received in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Kwara. This culminates into a daily listenership of over 30 million people on radio in Nigeria plus millions all over the world through the internet.

Kennis Radio

Kennis FM 104.1 is an African/Nigerian radio station that focuses on broadcasting entertainment news and music to the audience. Kennis FM was founded by popular music entrepreneurs Kehinde “Keke” Ogungbe and Dayo “D1” Adeneye. Broadcasting worldwide from Nigeria, this radio is dedicated to entertainment and music in a wide range of styles, having varied programs and news. It is on air every day, for 24 hours.

S.M.A. FM

S.M.A. FM 104.7 aims to promote the arts and literacy through theatre, film, music, art, literature and spoken word in a multicultural society.