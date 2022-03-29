7 schools in Akwa Ibom marketers can use for brand campaigns

Schools present a reliable opportunity to reach a wide audience. Schools usually have pre-teens or teenagers, but also have teachers and administrators who are usually present when the message is passed. Besides, it is known that the message has the tendency to reach the ears of ‘people at home’.

Your campaign or activation done in a secondary school excites the students who are most likely going to help spread your gospel beyond the school walls. The message only has to be presented in more beautiful ways than one.

See schools in Akwa Ibom you can visit for your campaign:

Dove International Schools King’s Kids Christian International High School Kings’ Seed Academy Nobles International Secondary School Graceland Schools Beautiful Gates International Schools Ideal Preparatory School

Dove International Schools

Dove International Schools (Nursery and Primary section) is located in a serene area of Osong Ama, Estate, Uyo in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. The school is built with large and well-ventilated classrooms to provide a good learning environment for the child. The classroom blocks, the administrative block and the hall/sickbay are linked to each other by covered walkways for the convenience of the child. DIS provides a child-centred method of teaching with the key objective of promoting the development of intellect, personality, character and physical well being of the child.

King’s Kids Christian International High School

King’s Kids Christian International High School is a Junior and Senior Christian Cambridge School. It is a Christian Day and Boarding school with a difference. At the school, teacher to student ratio is United Nations accepted standard for secondary education, with a class teacher assigned and permanently positioned in each classroom for maximum attention. King’s Kids have and use complete and up-to-date teaching aids and Cambridge endorsed textbooks and a teacher’s guide. The environment is serene, secure and classrooms spacious and uninterrupted power and water supply is enabled by a fixed inverter system.

Kings’ Seed Academy

Kings’ Seed Academy (KSA) is a coeducational private school that provides quality education with modern teaching and facilities and qualified teachers that give more attention to mathematics with reception, nursery, primary and secondary school sections. Kings’s Seed Academy is a growing school established to give quality education to children of every breed.

Nobles International Secondary School

Nobles International School is truly an extraordinary place of learning. The talented staff provides each student with high standards. The spiritual and moral life of the students is paramount. The mission of the school is to provide learning experiences that will give children an edge to positively affect their generation as future leaders. NOBLES is the only school in Akwa Ibom registered with the BRITISH COUNCIL International School Award Programme. Nobles collaborates with other renowned secondary schools all over the world and adopt an international curriculum.

Graceland Schools

Graceland Schools (GLS) is a private, independent Christian school. The school is made up of a Crèche, Nursery, Primary and High School (Secondary School) sections each of which is dedicated to excellence in early childhood education. The school seeks to develop children who will utilise their cognitive, affective, psychomotor and spiritual skills. The school prepares pupils for admission into top-grade secondary schools in the country and beyond. Subjects like Computer Studies, Music, Home Economics and Fine Arts are taught alongside the approved Curriculum.

Beautiful Gates International Schools

Beautiful Gates International Schools, Ikwa Road, Akwa Ibom is a co-educational day school operating a Nigerian curriculum. They also run a creche and daycare program. Founded on September 9, 2021, based on Godliness and Christian values, every child that has passed through Beautiful Gates International Schools has been recorded to come out bold and confident in any part of the world. Because of their school environment, their students are always eager to learn.

Ideal Preparatory School

Ideal Preparatory School Eket, Akwa Ibom, is a co-educational day school that runs the British Nigerian curriculum. The school was founded in February 1998, to offer the best quality care, and development skills and patterns that pave the way to producing a healthy, well-rounded child. They run a Primary, Nursery, Daycare, Creche, And even an After School Program.