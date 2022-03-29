Telecoms blackout imminent in Kogi, 9 other states; 2 older Nigerians excrete 165 wraps of cocaine | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*Gunmen attack Kaduna-bound train in Northern Nigeria

*JAMB registers over 1.8 million candidates for 2022 UTME

*Two older Nigerians excrete 165 wraps of cocaine

*Sanwo-Olu affirms 7-day ultimatum for occupants of Apongbon under-bridge

*Telecoms blackout imminent in Kogi, Abuja, eight other states

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Gunmen attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Gunmen Monday evening, attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers. The train, which left Abuja at about 6 p.m., was attacked between Katari and Rijana.

The Kaduna Government confirmed the attack but said it was successfully repelled.

JAMB registers over 1.8 million candidates for 2022 UTME

At the close of the registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) programme Saturday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in the latest weekly bulletin, said a total of 1,837,011 candidates were registered between February 19 and March 26.

With a ₦4,700 registration fee paid by the applicants, this means the exam body’s revenue increased by ₦8.6 billion.

A total of 776 computer-based test centres that took part in the exercise will share an estimated amount of ₦1.3 billion at the rate of ₦700 per candidate registered by each of the centres.

Two older Nigerians excrete 165 wraps of cocaine

Two suspects in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have excreted 165 wraps of cocaine.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi said in a statement Sunday that Elvis Uche Iro, 53, and Uwaezuoke Ikenna Christian, 42, were arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

He said the suspects expelled the drugs while under observation in the Agency’s custody.

Sanwo-Olu affirms a 7-day ultimatum for occupants to leave Apongbon under-bridge

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Monday warned traders occupying Apongbon under-bridge that they must leave after the seven-day ultimatum issued to them expires.



Sanwo-Olu made this known during his visit to the area to inspect the damage caused by the fire on Eko Bridge, Ebute Ero and environs on March 23, 2022.



The governor lamented the damage the fire did to the bridge, which opened up the slabs that divided Eko Bridge at the Apongbon Section, outward Lagos Island.

Telecoms blackout imminent in Kogi, Abuja, eight other states

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Monday, expressed concerns about the shutting down of telecommunications facilities in Kogi as a result of disputes arising from what it described as unusual taxes and levies demanded by the Kogi Government through Its Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

ALTON said this issue is likely to lead to a total communications blackout in the entire Kogi, parts of Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and possible impact on service availability in some parts of the following States: Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger States.

“As a result of these actions by the state government, our members are unable to refuel power generators in these sites, a situation which has led to outage of over 70 sites including hub sites across parts of Kogi.

“We are very concerned that this indiscriminate action has the potential of further leading to a total telecommunications outage in Kogi with neighbouring states and parts of the Federal Capital Territory adversely impacted,” ALTON stated.