Top 5 secondary schools in Ebonyi for marketing campaigns

The population of schools, consisting mostly of teenagers are the audience you may want to target, knowing, apart from themselves, they are known to have the capacity to influence their older ones and parents.

With the right strategy, considering the new normal atmosphere, you will get these teenagers who may eventually become loyal customers. It is for this that we listed these secondary schools in Abuja.

Annunciation Secondary Schools

Annunciation Secondary Schools is a mixed school that offers a college preparatory curriculum in the areas of English, mathematics, science, religious studies, social studies, world languages, arts, business and physical education. Building a sense of purpose in our students is at the heart of Annunciation.

Ebonyi State University Staff Secondary school

Ebsu Staff Secondary School has close to one thousand students and more than 70 qualified teachers and non-tutorial members of staff. The school provides adequate and appropriate situations for students’ overall development excellence in academics and above reproach morally so as to provide the leadership for their generation.

Redeemers international school, Abakaliki

RISA is a school devoted to raising future leaders that will stand and shun evil, unrighteousness, maladministration, bribery and corruption. The school gives each and every child quality education that will equip him/her to meet the standard in the labour market.

Federal Government College Okposi

Federal Government College Okposi is one of the first generation Unity Colleges. It was first established in 1965. The college now has improved water reticulation system, befitting roofs in both hostels and classrooms. The college has also increased the carrying capacity in order to provide access and equity to all interested Nigerians seeking admission into the college. It was eventually re-established in the year 1995.

Hope High International School

Hope High International School is a prestigious school with excellent learning facilities and superb school management system, it is a school with a mission to develop young men and women with creative mind to explore their maximum potentials. Hope High comprises of nusery, primary and secondary education with a choice of being a boarder or day student for secondary level.