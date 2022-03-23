5 TV shows in Nigeria brands should consider sponsoring

Television platforms broaden the knowledge of different cultures among audiences, promote tolerance and global understanding of international issues – through TV shows.

Studies have also shown that television shows compete with other sources of human interaction like family, friends, church, and school – in helping young people develop values and form ideas about the world around them. Consequently, they have also become marketing tools for brands and organisations.

This is why television – and the shows – have stayed with us. And, this is the reason we have listed these popular TV shows you can sponsor:

My Flatmates

‘My Flatmates’ is a situational comedy documenting the lives of four friends who share an apartment. All sorts of chaotic and hilarious things happen as they go about their daily escapades in pursuit of a better life for themselves. The characters are Frank Obasohan – Bright Okpocha, Obus Okposo – Onyebuchi Ojieh, Sammy – Emmanuel Ikubese, Wiberforce Okoro – Steve Onu, Mimi Ekong – Rekiya Yusuf, others.

Nigerian Idol

Nigerian Idol is the local version of the Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise for the country as it was already part of Idols West Africa which was also shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden. The show started with its first season in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the country with the tagline Live Your Dream. Accept No Limitation. The 2022 season host is: IK Osakioduwa. Judges are: D’banj, Obi Asika, Simi.

Come Play Naija

Come Play Naija is a game hosted by Hero Daniels showing Thursdays and Fridays from 9 pm and Saturdays at 7 pm WAT on AM Showcase, AM Urban, and AM Family. It is a fun game reality show where participants stand a chance of winning lots of cash prizes.

The Johnsons

The Johnsons is a Nigerian TV series produced by Rogers Ofime which airs on Africa Magic. It focuses on an average Nigerian family in Lagos, Nigeria and the challenges they face. The cast includes Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ada Ameh, others.

My Siblings and I

Follow the hilarious antics and heated conflicts in the Aberuagba family as seen through the eyes of the youngest sibling, Angela, in this series that explores the ups and downs of family life. The cast includes Tomiwa Tegbe, Jide Kosoko, Esther Uzodinma, Funke Akindele, others.