5 TV shows in Nigeria brands should consider sponsoring

Television platforms broaden the knowledge of different cultures among audiences, promote tolerance and global understanding of international issues – through TV shows.

Studies have also shown that television shows compete with other sources of human interaction like family, friends, church, and school – in helping young people develop values and form ideas about the world around them. Consequently, they have also become marketing tools for brands and organisations.

This is why television – and the shows – have stayed with us. And, this is the reason we have listed these popular TV shows you can sponsor:

My Flatmates 

‘My Flatmates’ is a situational comedy documenting the lives of four friends who share an apartment. All sorts of chaotic and hilarious things happen as they go about their daily escapades in pursuit of a better life for themselves. The characters are Frank Obasohan –  Bright Okpocha, Obus Okposo – Onyebuchi Ojieh, Sammy – Emmanuel Ikubese, Wiberforce Okoro – Steve Onu, Mimi Ekong – Rekiya Yusuf, others. 

Nigerian Idol

Nigerian Idol is the local version of the Idol series franchise. It is the second Idol franchise for the country as it was already part of Idols West Africa which was also shot and produced in Stockholm, Sweden. The show started with its first season in 2010, the 50th anniversary of the country with the tagline Live Your Dream. Accept No Limitation. The 2022 season host is: IK Osakioduwa. Judges are: D’banj, Obi Asika, Simi. 

Come Play Naija

Come Play Naija is a game hosted by Hero Daniels showing Thursdays and Fridays from 9 pm and Saturdays at 7 pm WAT on AM Showcase, AM Urban, and AM Family. It is a fun game reality show where participants stand a chance of winning lots of cash prizes.

The Johnsons

The Johnsons is a Nigerian TV series produced by Rogers Ofime which airs on Africa Magic. It focuses on an average Nigerian family in Lagos, Nigeria and the challenges they face. The cast includes Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ada Ameh, others. 

My Siblings and I

Follow the hilarious antics and heated conflicts in the Aberuagba family as seen through the eyes of the youngest sibling, Angela, in this series that explores the ups and downs of family life. The cast includes Tomiwa Tegbe, Jide Kosoko, Esther Uzodinma, Funke Akindele, others. 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija March 22, 2022

6 female OAPs in Abuja who can sell your brand

These talented, interesting On-Air Personalities (OAPs) are what makes the average listener stay tuned to the stations for hours. Their ...

Culture Intelligence from RED March 21, 2022

7 content creators in Nigeria whose services marketers should employ

How else to start conversations on your brand if not through content creators? They help brands sell their messages, products, ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 17, 2022

5 Nigerian actors whose influencing power can help brands sell

Actors are the kind of celebrities you see on your screen and want to see more. These people go on ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 16, 2022

11 influential OAPs in the Nigerian radio space

These talented, interesting On-Air Personalities (OAPs) are what makes the average listener stay tuned to the stations for hours. Their ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 15, 2022

7 actresses brands can employ for marketing campaigns

The presence of an actor in a campaign enhances a brand’s distinctive identity. It can provide added value and credibility. ...

Culture Intelligence from RED March 14, 2022

11 best schools in Nasarawa for brand campaigns

To help marketing teams with their decisions on which location(s) to use for their campaigns and activations, we list 11 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail