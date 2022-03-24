See 5 Secondary Schools in Cross River good for experiential campaigns

Secondary school students form a unique marketing segment that has the potential to boost your sales when you align your marketing strategy effectively. With the current digital revolution, we have a large percentage of secondary school students connected to the web, and the internet offers the best platform to target this group with your brand messaging. But, traditional methods should not be ruled out.

For this list, see some of the largest secondary schools in Cross River:

Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar Hillcrest Schools Marygold International School, Calabar St. Anne′s Holy Trinity College

Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar

Federal Government Girls’ College, Calabar is a federal government-owned all girls school located in Calabar. The institution was established in 1973 with the vision to be a centre for excellence for the girl child through the provision of opportunities for students to develop their full, all-around potential through a rich academic programme combined with a variety of co-curricular activities.

Hillcrest Schools

October, 1998 saw the birth of the secondary arm of Hillcrest. In the year 2013, the secondary arm of Hillcrest renamed Hillcrest College Calabar moved to its permanent site. Built majestically on a hill, similar to Hillcrest Junior two and a half decade before, Hillcrest College is happy to be at home at last and her service in education to the children of Cross River and the World continues.

Marygold International School, Calabar

Marygold International School, Calabar, Campus is a privately owned and a government approved co-educational, boarding and day school founded in 2012 to provide quality education in an enabling environment with necessary facilities.

St. Anne′s

St. Anne′s private school opened its doors to the first set of seven pupils now referred as the “Magnificent Seven” (without whom there would have been no St. Anne′s Schools) on Monday the October 10, 1994. The philosophy of St. Anne’s is to produce well educated, well – adjusted and disciplined young people who will be guided to face adult life with confidence and who will no doubt play prominent roles in this globally competitive world of the 21st century.

Holy Trinity College

Holy Trinity College Asari Eso is an approved co-educational institution passionate about building a brighter future for students using a balanced and broad-based curriculum through which students can fulfill their academic potentials.