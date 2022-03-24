‘PDP not zoning 2023 presidency’; Buhari impressed with Dangote’s fertiliser plant | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

*169 APC members vie for NWC positions

*Government shuts Eko Bridge after fire

*President Buhari impressed with Dangote’s $2.5 billion fertiliser plant

*$338.7m ECOWAS off-grid electricity project takes off in Abuja

*Tambuwal says PDP not zoning 2023 presidency

169 APC members vie for NWC positions

At least 169 persons have obtained nomination forms to contest for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its March 26 National Convention, Premium Times reports.

According to the report, seven aspirants purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for chairmanship seats at 20 million naira each, generating a total of 140 million naira for the party.

However, at a meeting held at the Presidential Villa with 16 governors in attendance, Buhari expressed his preference for a former Nasarawa Governor Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman. The governors agreed with his choice.

Government shuts Eko Bridge after fire

Fire yesterday destroyed shops under Eko Bridge on Lagos Island and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed. The fire, according to Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service Adeseye Margaret, was reported around 03:14 am.

It’s way past noon and the Utter chaos and traffic gridlock is getting worse as you can see at the scene of the raging inferno and high has consumed the major market at Lagos Island Eko bridge. 🔥 💔 pic.twitter.com/q2wuIlBasV — Y! Online (@YNaija) March 23, 2022

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced alternative routes for Lagos Island-bound commuters and motorists.

Its Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said motorists coming from Ikorodu Road should take a detour via Jibowu to connect Yaba through to Oyingbo or Adekunle, from there to Adeniji and Adeniji to Ebute Ero or continue their movement toward CSM or inner Marina.

“Second route for those going to Ijora, Costain or inner part of Surulere can continue through the crawling movement to connect Eko Bridge, take a detour to Ijora and continue journey to Apapa or toward Leventis, UBA Roundabout to connect Marina.”

President Buhari impressed with Dangote’s $2.5 billion fertiliser plant

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the new 3 million Metric Tonnes capacity per annum state-of-the-art Dangote Fertiliser Urea Plant, with an emphatic assurance that the project would give a huge fillip to Nigeria’s agricultural sector, which revitalisation has been a focal point of his administration’s economic policy.

The new plant, which he commissioned in the presence of some 18 governors, ministers, captains of industries as well as prominent traditional rulers, is located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Free Trade Zone within the periphery of the Dangote refinery.

President Buhari noted that the plant is already exporting fertiliser to the United States of America (USA), India and Brazil, among other countries and is expected to trigger huge job creation opportunities, wealth, and secure the country’s agricultural future.

The plant, situated on 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, is reputed as Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex and expected to add well over $400 million in foreign exchange to the Nigerian economy from the exportation of the products to other Africa countries.

$338.7m ECOWAS off-grid electricity project takes off in Abuja

The Project Management Unit (PMU) for the $338.7 million Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP) has officially commenced activities from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Department of Energy and Mines in Abuja.

The initiative will provide electricity for households, businesses, and schools in 19 countries across West, North and Central Africa.

At a cost of $690 million, the project covers Cote d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo, and Mauritania.

Tambuwal says PDP not zoning 2023 presidency

One of the Presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Thursday in Minna, Niger, met with two former Military heads of state, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, declaring that the PDP did not zone the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal was accompanied by former Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mouktar Shagari, former PDP Spokesman, Plus Metuh among others, earlier had closed-door meetings with both Generals Babangida and Abubakar.

“What is paramount to PDP is how to win the elections in 2023 and not wasting all its energy on zoning controversy. This country at this point in time is dire need of a president with competence and capacity not a regional president,” Tambuwal said.