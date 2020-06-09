Deep Dive: Burna Boy and Wizkid – Who’s got the Range?

by Toluwanimi Onakoya

Twitter users have descended into a huge music battle of the best, trying to ascertain who has got the better range; Wizkid or Burna Boy?

Many quickly raised the point of Burna Boy’s longevity and versatility as reason why he has more, better range than Wizkid. While others said that Wizkid possesses more talent, charisma, flow and lyrics, lauding him as the greatest Afrobeat artiste of all time.

Just a quick reminder WIZKID

talent

Flow

Lyrics

Range

Uniqueness

Drip

Charisma

Versatility is unmatched

Greatest afrobeats artiste of all time pic.twitter.com/kWoARF2RWW — Electric vibe 🦁🦄💜 (@Wet_Wizkid) June 9, 2020

Those on team Wizkid came armed with various points, videos, screenshots to defend why he’’s the better artiste. Some reminded Twitter of the time Wizkid had freestyled on the spot, on a beat given to him by renowned producer, Sarz. Sarz had already commented that several artistes had turned down the opportunity because they didn’t know what to do with the beat when Wizkid impressively “bodied” the instrumentals on the spot.

Let me bring back the moment when Sarz and Wizkid was recording “Beats of Life” Sarz said he gave the beat so many artist and they were confused when they heard the beat but when wizkid came he jump on it and kill it!! Stop underrating Wizkid Range ✊🏿🐐🦅pic.twitter.com/VlgAwR2ncB — If my tweet pain you drink otapiapia and Pepsi ➐ (@Skeppy1586) June 9, 2020

Statistics were also brought to the table to argue to Wizkid’s favour. It was declared that Wizkid is the most streamed African Artist on Spotify with over 2.2 billion total Spotify streams. This fact was positioned to stress that Wizkid had more range than Burna boy.

Wizkid is the most streamed African Artist on Spotify with over 2.2 billion total Spotify streams. Spotify total Artist streams include features. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 9, 2020

They also looked to Google to showcase the wide array of genres Wizkid had dipped into, in comparison to Burna Boy, while encouraging critics not to focus on Wizkid’s weakest songs but to look at his wide array of international features, praising his widely acclaimed songs such as Ojuelegba.

Wetin una wan talk again? Google has said it all. Wizkid's range>>> pic.twitter.com/zkJgbUlQ29 — Daddy GeeHoe (@JrAnthoony_) June 9, 2020

Wizkid’s body of work is wide af (including international features) but critics want to only focus on “Joro” & “Soco” 😂 How can you judge/measure Wizkid’s career/talent by those two songs? Even as big as Ojuelegba is, you can’t judge/measure Machala with just that. — Peng Man 🔥 (@pengmanmodel) June 9, 2020

While some just resorted the true and fire way of raining curses on anyone that opposed their opinions.

Anybody comparing @wizkidayo with any other artist should Die in jesus name

I’m tired of seeing dumb people tweet nonsense — Anonymous (@IamAnomnymous) June 9, 2020

Those that were on team Burna weren’t caught lacking and also came mightily armed. They made reference to the fact that he’s the only African artist to have a Gospel song on World Digital Song Sales on Billboard.

Burna Boy has so much range he's the only African artist to have a Gospel song on World Digital Song Sales on Billboard.

Hallelujah peaking at No 9 At this point BURNA BOY should be a Share Holder at Range Rover Company 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wQR2U2oRp1 — Godzilla🦍 (@BrunhildeOwagbo) June 9, 2020

Tweets were dedicated to praising Burna’s rapping abilities and many claimed that he’s had more success across genres and has rapped much more “fire” songs. They drew attention to Burna’s performance in the song “Heaven’s Gate” in which he is said to have done several Tempo styles within a minute.

Burna boy did THREE different Tempo styles within a minute on Heaven's gate. Even within the same genre, his range is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/2fhgAlB9VV — music guides me (@musicguides_) June 9, 2020

Conversations swirled around Burna’s personality, but many discouraged people from focusing on that saying his questionable personality does not take away from his prowess and successful range ability.

Burna Boy do occasionally ment, but his range is unmatched — F A I T H (@Retiredsars) June 9, 2020

Just because you don’t like Burna Boy’s character doesn’t mean you should disrespect his music. — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) June 9, 2020

There were however those that took a different street entirely and mentioned their favourite artiste, Davido as being the most versatile one; positioning the Nigerian musician as the superior one.

When it comes to afrobeat artistes being versatile on other genres of music like trap, dancehall, latino, pop etc no one does it better than Davido 👌

If you take your time to study this without being biased you'd realise that Burna and Wizkid can only try

Davido's range >>> — Vinnie (@vinz6199) June 9, 2020

Me looking at this Davido wizkid & Burna range talk & im jst lmao Davido is the most versatile artise in Africa.. put him on any fucking song, any gerne, he will deliver as usual. B4 u say shit under this Go listen to. 2AM

Monalisa Rmx

KYW Rmx

Next2 U

GbagbeOshi

CKIA

Tchelete — icekid_DMW 👑 (@icekidnoni1) June 9, 2020

What do you think?