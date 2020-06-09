Deep Dive: Burna Boy and Wizkid – Who’s got the Range?

by Toluwanimi Onakoya

Twitter users have descended into a huge music battle of the best, trying to ascertain who has got the better range; Wizkid or Burna Boy?

Many quickly raised the point of Burna Boy’s longevity and versatility as reason why he has more, better range than Wizkid. While others said that Wizkid possesses more talent, charisma, flow and lyrics, lauding him as the greatest Afrobeat artiste of all time.

Those on team Wizkid came armed with various points, videos, screenshots to defend why he’’s the better artiste. Some reminded Twitter of the time Wizkid had freestyled on the spot, on a beat given to him by renowned producer, Sarz. Sarz had already commented that several artistes had turned down the opportunity because they didn’t know what to do with the beat when Wizkid impressively “bodied” the instrumentals on the spot.

 

Statistics were also brought to the table to argue to Wizkid’s favour. It was declared that Wizkid is the most streamed African Artist on Spotify with over 2.2 billion total Spotify streams. This fact was positioned to stress that Wizkid had more range than Burna boy.

 

They also looked to Google to showcase the wide array of genres Wizkid had dipped into, in comparison to Burna Boy, while encouraging critics not to focus on Wizkid’s weakest songs but to look at his wide array of international features, praising his widely acclaimed songs such as Ojuelegba.

 

While some just resorted the true and fire way of raining curses on anyone that opposed their opinions.

 

Those that were on team Burna weren’t caught lacking and also came mightily armed. They made reference to the fact that he’s the only African artist to have a Gospel song on World Digital Song Sales on Billboard.

 

Tweets were dedicated to praising Burna’s rapping abilities and many claimed that he’s had more success across genres and has rapped much more “fire” songs. They drew attention to Burna’s performance in the song “Heaven’s Gate” in which he is said to have done several Tempo styles within a minute.

 

Conversations swirled around Burna’s personality, but many discouraged people from focusing on that saying his questionable personality does not take away from his prowess and successful range ability.

 

There were however those that took a different street entirely and mentioned their favourite artiste, Davido as being the most versatile one; positioning the Nigerian musician as the superior one.

 

 

What do you think?

