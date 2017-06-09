The Thread: Gunmen go on a killing spree in LUTH

Nigeria is such an insecure place with porous borders, and a corrupt, comatose security. When we are not battling Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen or cattle rustlers, we have daylight robbers, ritual killers and Yahoo boys. Nigeria is messed up, to be frank. And so is our sense of right and wrong, as this thread below proves. Imagine, someone dies in a hospital and his relatives attack the doctors.

But hey, where there is perceived injustice and no system to properly address it, jungle justice becomes free for all.

Did you guys hear about the armed men that stormed LUTH emergency in the middle of the night? — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

Cos idk why it's not making the news that some people wanted to kill doctors — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

So the issue started in the afternoon. Apparently, some people were agitating cos their relative was brought in dead. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

And it was taking a while for the body to be released to them. That's story A. Story B – the guy was brought in panting. No bed space — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

So the patient died.

His relatives/friends went crazy and tried to storm the emergency room. Broke down the gate. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

They started threatening doctors. Fellow colleagues had to be removing their coats for safety. CSO and police guys eventually came — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

Arrested some of the guys. They were throwing stones and glass. All of this ended by late afternoon yesterday — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

So middle of the night, at about 1am. Some set of people stormed the emergency room again. They were armed. Beat up some security guys — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

Others fled for dear life.

They said they were looking for Doctors.

Some colleagues hid in the toilet. Some hid in the call room. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

I heard one patient was pushed from his bed. An old man.

So they were making noise and threatening that doctors should come out. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

Emergency room was shut down afterwards. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

LUTH is very prone to attacks like this. We're literally in the middle of Ojuelegba, Idi-Araba and Mushin. — The Awesome™ (@BeautifulFeet_) June 9, 2017

