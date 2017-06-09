President Trump admits Comey drama is a distraction to the White House

President Trump indirectly implied when addressing the press in the Rose Garden alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, that firing former FBI Director James Comey and the drama that followed is a distraction to his administration.

Trump said, “No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker”. He also added, “He’s a leaker but we want to get back to running our great country.”

President Trump last faced the White House press on May 18, almost three weeks ago, when he held a bilateral news conference.