President Trump admits Comey drama is a distraction to the White House

President Trump indirectly implied when addressing the press in the Rose Garden alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis,  that firing former FBI Director James Comey and the drama that followed is a distraction to his administration.

Trump said, “No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker”. He also added,  “He’s a leaker but we want to get back to running our great country.”

President Trump last faced the White House press on May 18, almost three weeks ago, when he held a bilateral news conference.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“We have to stop the funding of terrorism” – President Trump

Business as usual as Trump attends round-table discussion at Department of Transportation

Committee investigating Comey’s firing to appoint a new Chairman