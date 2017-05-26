The Thread: Jay Jay Okocha is a fraud. Here is why

Someone has taken potshots at Jay Jay Okocha on Twitter NG. Jay Jay Okocha is a former Super Eagles Captain and two-time BBC African Footballer of The Year 2003 & 2004 respectively.  In 2004, he won the African Nation’s Cup Player and joint Golden Boot.

Despite these accolades, Mr Magnus Maximus tweeted this below:

Without missing a beat, Nigerians ‘rushed’ him

Eyes front!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: A wink to Banky W and 4 other spectacular moments from Yemi Osinbajo’s #Biafra50 Speech

Three Nigerians sentenced to 235 years In US for fraud

It’s loans gotten sharp-sharp! No collaterals, get loans within hours from Credit Direct