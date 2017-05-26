The Thread: Jay Jay Okocha is a fraud. Here is why

Someone has taken potshots at Jay Jay Okocha on Twitter NG. Jay Jay Okocha is a former Super Eagles Captain and two-time BBC African Footballer of The Year 2003 & 2004 respectively. In 2004, he won the African Nation’s Cup Player and joint Golden Boot.

Despite these accolades, Mr Magnus Maximus tweeted this below:

Can we talk about how our beloved hero, Jay Jay Okocha is a fraud? Because it must be said ._. — Magnus, Maximus (@Zubairthedream) May 25, 2017

Doesn't now exclude the fact that in the grand scheme of things and beyond your boyish erection when he dazzles opponents, he was a fraud — Magnus, Maximus (@Zubairthedream) May 25, 2017

Without missing a beat, Nigerians ‘rushed’ him

@Zubairthedream what? the same Okocha we all know? — Chukwunedum (@Chukwunedum_) May 25, 2017

@Zubairthedream Go see these 2 games – France 98: Okocha vs Denmark; 2004 Nations cup: Nig vs Cameroon. That, my friend, is how heroes are made CC @AO1379 — Kunle Fakiyesi (@kunlefaki) May 25, 2017

@Zubairthedream Jay Jay Okocha wen use Roy Keane chop grass, mentored Ronaldinho at PSG, was on Pele's list of the Greatest Footballers. Dem suppose flog u. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) May 25, 2017

@Zubairthedream Yaba left please! Urgently — Eto E (@EtoEtomi9) May 25, 2017

@Zubairthedream Lol….a fraud? Did you follow his career, or you just saw some highlights in the noughties..Because this opinion is….lol. — Monsieur Tega (@tegs2108) May 25, 2017

@Zubairthedream The guy says he's a funny guy and a cartoon guy. He's actually bad at comedy. — Sesugh Ugbor (@SUgbor) May 26, 2017

@Zubairthedream My friend you're the only person on this planet that has this opinion about him. So keep on blabbing this gibberish, we will only ignore you — Quan (@itsMrDangana) May 25, 2017

