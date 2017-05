It was earlier reported that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, met with children of 23 Abuja schools at the State House on Friday.

Osinbajo is in speech said the, “They and future generations are the reason we must remain committed to the growth of our nation and shared prosperity of its people.”

The children, Osinbajo stated, asked him “a number of questions about Electric power, Education, Aso Villa, Economy, Corruption & the Future.”