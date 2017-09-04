Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Buhari, Omojuwa, Victor Moses and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Aisha Buhari

The President’s wife is on a drive to educate children in the North:

It gladdens my heart to be able to give back to the people. The love and support we have received from Nigerians has been overwhelming. As a mark of my continued appreciation, this morning, I awarded 60 orphans/ less privileged children in Daura Katsina State scholarships for the duration of their primary school education , the importance of Education cannot be underestimated and it's the best gift one can award a child. A post shared by H.E Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari (@aishambuhari) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

2. Omojuwa

Today started on a high note, with Omojuwa prepared to scatter money on his TL, in keeping with some promise he made in 2016:

Then Moses scored and it looked like everything was coming together nicely.

Beg the Super Eagles to score more goals o because I can a lot of money where I am seated right now 😊 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 4, 2017

The Super Eagles are about to qualify for a tournament first in recent times without pressing calculator😂😂#CMRNGA — Archiecomicz (@archiecomicz) September 4, 2017

3. Victor Moses

Is it okay to say there’s no love lost between Moses and Nigeria’s FA president? What could have inspired this curve, biko?

WATCH:

What kind of curve is this? Brought to you by Ahmed Musa and Victor Moses to Amaju Pinnick (Nigerian FA President). WATCH. pic.twitter.com/Rdn6OXu1nv — Olamidé Deji Adédeji (@OlamideAdedeji) September 4, 2017

Back to the match commentary

Meet Nigeria's goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who almost raised our blood pressure as a nation with his dramatics pic.twitter.com/IFb6Qty99T — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) September 4, 2017

Ezenwa with his pranks😂😂😂 #CMRNGA — Atanda Solomon (@Wisdomyanmife) September 4, 2017

Dem don kill goal keeper o. Baba dry shake like earthworm wen dem pour salt. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) September 4, 2017

That one should not stand up o, he should keep wriggling around in the penalty area — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) September 4, 2017

The Super Eagles of Nigeria NEED Mikel to stay on the pitch for 90mins + ET. Total shambles when he goes off. Unacceptable. — James Ezimoha (@TheBiigJay) September 4, 2017

Ezenwa didn't have to do this at all. pic.twitter.com/Zbtr4wUaTE — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) September 4, 2017

4. Ifreke Inyang

Unfortunately for Nigerian hopefuls, the match ended in a draw. Not sufficient to get Russia 2018 signed, sealed and delivered just yet:

It ends 1-1 in Yaoundé. If Algeria defeat Zambia, the Super Eagles are through to the 2018 World Cup. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) September 4, 2017

Our goalkeeper has to shoulder the blame for the PK. He should have just stayed on his line and forced the attacker to decide. — J.McE (@je_mc2) September 4, 2017

Back to Omojuwa. No win, no money.

So seeing as we didn't beat Cameroon home and away, I'd just keep the money for you guys for when we actually qualify! Right? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 4, 2017

Sorry, folks.

And by the way…

Y'all should calm down with the "We'll win the World Cup" tweets. We aren't going there to play the disabled. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) September 4, 2017

5. Wizkid

Another dream that has been cancelled is Wizkid’s tour.

#teamWiz Sad i'm typing this but i'll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand nd pray with me — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2017

Health problems did not stop him from tweeting to his fans to always look out for number 1:

People will pretend to be what u want to get what they need. Look out for u 👀 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2017

6. Dr Yemi Kale

This should take today’s top stop on weird shit Nigerians do:

Today on things we see.Funeral of lady that died age 103 & burial announcement says "gone too soon". Please when do u want her 2 go again? 🤐 — Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) September 4, 2017

7. Satoshi

Still on the matter of Olori Wuraola’s split from the Ooni:

But Olori Wuraola's CV is dope tho. Was married to:

• ex governor

• ex senate majority leader

• Lebanese billionaire

• the Ooni of Ife — Satoshi Nakamoto (@El__supremo) September 4, 2017