Today’s Noisemakers: Aisha Buhari, Omojuwa, Victor Moses and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Aisha Buhari

The President’s wife is on a drive to educate children in the North:

2. Omojuwa

Today started on a high note, with Omojuwa prepared to scatter money on his TL, in keeping with some promise he made in 2016:

Then Moses scored and it looked like everything was coming together nicely.

3. Victor Moses

Is it okay to say there’s no love lost between Moses and Nigeria’s FA president? What could have inspired this curve, biko?

WATCH:

Back to the match commentary

4. Ifreke Inyang

Unfortunately for Nigerian hopefuls, the match ended in a draw. Not sufficient to get Russia 2018 signed, sealed and delivered just yet:

Back to Omojuwa. No win, no money.

Sorry, folks.

And by the way…

5. Wizkid

Another dream that has been cancelled is Wizkid’s tour.

Health problems did not stop him from tweeting to his fans to always look out for number 1:

6. Dr Yemi Kale

This should take today’s top stop on weird shit Nigerians do:

7. Satoshi

Still on the matter of Olori Wuraola’s split from the Ooni:

