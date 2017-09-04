I never had any confrontation with Bode George – Gbenga Daniel

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has denied the rumour making the rounds that there is disagreement between him and Chief Bode George bordering on the chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday on his behalf by his media aide, Ayo Giwa, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent.

It stated that while the report which he claimed appeared on some social media platforms cited anonymous sources as the authority of the reported disagreement, it became necessary to set the records straight.

Daniel argued that as someone who believed in the Yoruba culture and tradition, he would never disrespect an elder.

The statement read in part, “Chief George is not only one of the founding fathers of the PDP but an elder statesman who has made tremendous contributions to the development of the party, therefore, there is no way Otunba Daniel would have disrespected him let alone confront him openly.

“Report of confrontation with Chief Bode George in any way is only a figment of the author’s imagination and never took place.”