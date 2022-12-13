Tinubu is not a Lagos indigene, according to PDP’s Bode George

Chief Bode George, a powerful figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, has stated that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, does not hail from Lagos State.

On Tuesday’s episode of Arise TV’s Morning Show, George addressed the candidacy of Tinubu and the turmoil inside the PDP.

He claims that the APC candidate has not shown sufficient proof to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that he is a native of Lagos.

He said, “Tinubu is not from Lagos State. You can quote me. If he says he grew up in Isale-Eko, which school did you attend? I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. 35 Evans Street was my grandfather’s house. I went to the community school. I played football at the local stadium at Isale-Eko. That’s how people knew me.”

If the opposition party’s leadership “gives unto Caesar what belongs to Caesar,” George believes the rifts inside the party may be healed in time for the elections next year.

He went on to say that the North-Central, which now has the position of national chairman, had mostly occupied the position of party leadership from the party’s establishment about 25 years ago.

Additionally, Bode George has stated that he would not support his party’s nominee for president, Atiku Abubakar, in the upcoming presidential election unless the problem of inclusion inside the party is resolved.

You may recall that he agreed with those who wanted National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu to resign since the party’s ongoing conflict may lead to its loss in the 2023 presidential race.

“Until this party returns to the founding fathers’ principles of unity, with equity, fairness and justice being the pedestal for any political decision taken in this party, and ensuring broad-mindedness to accommodate the concerns of all zones in this country, PDP becomes vulnerable to disaster in the 2023 elections,” he had said.

While re-stating his earlier stance, the PDP chieftain said he would not vote for Atiku in the forthcoming election unless the issue of inclusivity in the party is addressed.

“I will not vote for the presidential candidate of our party. Until the issue of inclusivity is addressed. Let them sit down, and think over it. It is not negotiable; every Nigerian is important for this election.”