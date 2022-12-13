World Cup referee who awarded 17 yellow cards in one game kicked out of the tournament

After experiencing the wrath of Argentina’s star Lionel Messi, referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not officiate any more World Cup matches.

The South American’s quarterfinal matchup with the Dutch happened last week, and the Spaniard was put in charge of the match. Argentina won the match on penalties, but there were serious objections directed at the referee.

Lahoz sent out an eye-popping 17 yellow cards in a contentious match, and Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries was sent off after the final whistle was already blown. Also, before he even entered the field, two-goal hero Wout Weghorst was given a yellow card.

Messi, the scorer of Argentina’s second goal in the game, aired his complaints about the official’s performance. He told TyC Sports “This match shouldn’t have ended as it did.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because they sanction you. But people saw what happened. We were afraid before the match because we knew how he was and I think FIFA has to review this. You can’t put a referee like him for these matches.”

Meanwhile, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ruthlessly criticised Lahoz for his performance. He said, “The ref gave everything to them [Netherlands]. It all turned upside down.

“He gave 10 minutes extra time for no reason. He just wanted them to score. That referee is crazy. Arrogant. You say something to him and he talks back to you. It’s crazy.

“Because Spain were eliminated, he wanted to eliminate us. He is the worst referee at the World Cup. Hopefully we won’t have him again – he’s useless.”

It has since come to light that Lahoz’s performance was the last straw that doomed his World Cup hopes. The 45-year-old will not be in charge of any further games during the tournament and will instead head back to Spain.

Lahoz is not the only official to have been questioned for his performances at the World Cup over the last month. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio was the target of severe criticism for his showing during England’s quarter-final defeat to France.

Numerous members of the Three Lions’ squad slammed him during their post-match interviews, whilst former Manchester United defender Gary Neville branded him as an “absolute joke”.

Speaking to ITV, he said: “The referee had a nightmare game, an absolute joke of a referee. I’m not saying that was all down to England’s defeat because that’s making excuses. He was just a bad referee, rank bad.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 10, 2022

Morocco becomes first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals after shocking victory over Portugal

Youssef En-Nesyri secured Morocco’s historic 1-0 victory against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.  ...

YNaija December 9, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia knock out Brazil 4-2 on penalties

In a remarkable comeback, Croatia eliminated pre-tournament favorites Brazil from the World Cup. The Selecao were considered favorites coming into ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

Gabriel Jesus, striker for Arsenal and Brazil, undergoes successful knee surgery

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who underwent surgery on the knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the ...

YNaija December 6, 2022

Samuel Eto’o ‘kicks fan in the face’ after Brazil World Cup match

Football great and current president of the Cameroon Football Association Samuel Eto’o was recently caught on camera attacking a fan ...

YNaija December 5, 2022

Raheem Sterling no longer with England World Cup squad due to break-in at his family home

After armed burglars broke into Raheem Sterling’s home while his family was inside, he decided to come home to London ...

YNaija November 30, 2022

Tunisia defeat France 1-0 but fail to qualify for the Round of 16

Tunisia knew they needed to win the game to have any hope of advancing, so they began with great determination. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail