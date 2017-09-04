Troops neutralise Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Mobile Strike Force deployed to the Operation Lafiya Dole, on Monday neutralised Boko Haram insurgents.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement said the operation was successful.

He said, “Many terrorists escaped with gun wounds in a successful ambush at Firgi-Banki junction road in Borno’’.

Usman said that items recovered from the terrorists include 18 bicycles, 15 bags of grains, 17 gallons of grain, five empty gallons, six cutlasses, a sword, water bottles and pairs of slippers.

He explained that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, through the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafia Dole, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, recently inaugurated the Mobile Strike Teams.

Usman said that the teams, who are highly trained and well equipped, injected into the operation the mandate of securing the Main Supply Routes of the terrorists in addition to conducting limited clearance operations.