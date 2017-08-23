Today’s Noisemakers: Cheta Nwanze, Kemi Ariyo, Oby Ezekwesili, Shehu Sani and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

1 Omojuwa

Because the news today is just shameful, we’d begin with a little pick me up.

Loads of difference from what once was! 📷 @pyragraphstudios . Can you guess where? Ikeja Bus Terminal! #Lagos #Ikeja A post shared by JJ. Omojuwa (@omojuwa) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

2.Dami

And now to the horrifying report that JAMB has lowered its cut off mark to 120- because Nigerians are so dumb, the bar has to next to the ground abi. TwitterNG lashes out.

It's borderline lazy that standards should be lowered, the schools in europe have never reduced theirs , — Murélé (@borie_nla) August 23, 2017

In 2yrs we lowered every bar, largest economy to Recession

N197 to N370 per dollar

Aso Villa to Rat Villa Even Jamb cut off now is 120 — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) August 23, 2017

1. JAMB cut-off mark is 120/100

2. Rats chased @NGRPresident @MBuhari out of office. Is Nigeria at its final stage of collapse? — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) August 23, 2017

ASUU strike.

Cut off mark reduction.

They don't want you educated.

It'll be easier to feed you rat trauma when you aren't.

Stay woke. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) August 23, 2017

Most people crying about new JAMB cut off point once said they'll take NEPA bill or Shoprite receipt over WAEC result of PMB, we'll be okay pic.twitter.com/VwBAsEdhRB — White Walker Dragon (@Ikwerreman) August 23, 2017

3. Oby Ezekwesili

Co-founder of Transparency Intl lends her voice to this Aso Villa rodents drama. This is her verdict:

Kai, I have done a systematic examination of this Rat story from the Presidency. I found no redeeming prospect. They elevated Rodents. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 23, 2017

4. Kemi Ariyo

At least someone is making a name for himself ahead of 2019.

The Rodents headline is on international news😔😢

Congrats Garba Shehu you are getting popular👏👏 pic.twitter.com/F4mcAxBXDE — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) August 23, 2017

I don't even mind the rats or any lie. I can't watch CNN, BBC, AJ for a week. The shame is killing me — IAO (@abiodunosemobor) August 23, 2017

I never imagined it would come to this but with this weak storyline I'm officially embarrassed 🙅 — Honest (@honest4rmph) August 23, 2017

It's not as if we didn't know how unprofessional the President's spokespersons are, but did they THINK at all before giving this excuse? — Ayo Obe (@naijama) August 23, 2017

And FG's irresponsibility turned Nigeria to a laughing stock amongst nations. Minor rodent infestation became a national issue. — Olumide Adeloye (@olumideloye) August 23, 2017

We turned everything to Animal Farm,Rats and Rodents have their space booked, hyena and Jackal still looming large and the LION REIGNS — Taofeek Odunowo (@ilovemynigeria) August 23, 2017

Can't believe the entire presidential media team thought it okay to tell the nation that rats infested the president's office. Jesus Christ. — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) August 23, 2017

I still don't believe rats exists in Aso rock villa. I want to believe that the presidency is hiding the truth from Nigerians. Democrazy. — Iyoha Dickson (@iyohadickson) August 23, 2017

I know APC lead government has been lying but I think this the mother of all lies… — Senior_man (@Uncleprank) August 23, 2017

IBB chased Buhari out of office in 1985.

Rats chased him out of office in 2017.

Reasonable people & PVC will chase him out of office in 2019 — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) August 23, 2017

5. Stephanie Hegarty

Foreign reporters will not stop needling us with this rats story. BBC Producer, Stephanie takes a shot at Buhari for missing his first FEC meeting after his return.

Buhari cancels FEC this week – Femi Adesina. Did the rats get that office too? Says he will receive report on NIA and SGF though. — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) August 23, 2017

He did that the last time, didn’t he? Gege and Akaebube are beside themselves with fury.

6. Nduka Odo

On the heels of Buhari’s presidential address to halt hate speech on social media, the military is leading the charge:

Garba Shehu 's story of rats in Aso Rock,

JAMB lowers cut-off to 120,

Buhari 103 days in London,

Now this pic.twitter.com/zN6xtGRThD — Nduka Odo, CCFR (@NdukaOdo) August 23, 2017

7. Mr Okeke

Etisalat, sorry 9Mobile is proving ineffective already only a few weeks into their administration. Okeke wonders why.

Damn. 9mobile network is so trash. Did Etisalat carry all their masts when leaving? — Otedola (@MrOkeke_) August 23, 2017

Onome answers

Apparently, 9mobile don't have the capacity to serve the customer size Etisalat left for them. Infrastructure deficiencies. Sad. — Perkins Onome (@poabaje) August 23, 2017

8. Joseph Bassey

This is a citizen’s report about a missing baby.

A baby has been crying for almost an hour inside the BRT bus, passengers didn't pay much attention to it at first till they realized — joseph bassey (@akajoebass) August 23, 2017

If you are missing a little boy, fair complexion, between 6 month or a year old. Please show up at Ketu police station. Pls RT to parent — joseph bassey (@akajoebass) August 23, 2017

9. Victor Asemota

The Big Chief has useful admonition for Africans in diaspora:

Africans in Diaspora amplifying dissent, spurring conflict from the comfort of their homes abroad should be careful of sowing the wind. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) August 23, 2017

10. Cheta Nwanze

After faithful service to political Twitter, Cheta takes a bow:

Dear world, For my well-being, I am hereby announcing my retirement from Political TwitterNG. Going forward, catch me on LMAO TwitterNG. — Chxta (@Chxta) August 23, 2017

Welcome to the club, sir. 🙂 https://t.co/KUrgcLHZqj — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 23, 2017

I give it 24 hours — Zainab Ahmed (@Baniyaz) August 23, 2017

.@Chxta retires from Political Twitter NG after 7 years as its 2nd most retweeted user, and 3rd most mentioned user. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) August 23, 2017

The irony.