Today’s Noisemakers: Cheta Nwanze, Kemi Ariyo, Oby Ezekwesili, Shehu Sani and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Omojuwa

Because the news today is just shameful, we’d begin with a little pick me up.

Take a look at this:

Wow.

2.Dami

And now to the horrifying report that JAMB has lowered its cut off mark to 120- because Nigerians are so dumb, the bar has to next to the ground abi. TwitterNG lashes out.

3. Oby Ezekwesili

Co-founder of Transparency Intl lends her voice to this Aso Villa rodents drama. This is her verdict:

Reactions:

4. Kemi Ariyo

At least someone is making a name for himself ahead of 2019.

The rest of us are 😲

Something’s off, sha.

In the end…

Aso rats, na you biko.

5. Stephanie Hegarty

Foreign reporters will not stop needling us with this rats story. BBC Producer, Stephanie takes a shot at Buhari for missing his first FEC meeting after his return.

He did that the last time, didn’t he? Gege and Akaebube are beside themselves with fury.

6. Nduka Odo

On the heels of Buhari’s presidential address to halt hate speech on social media, the military is leading the charge:

Sigh.

7. Mr Okeke

Etisalat, sorry 9Mobile is proving ineffective already only a few weeks into their administration. Okeke wonders why.

Onome answers

So what’s the plan?

8. Joseph Bassey

This is a citizen’s report about a missing baby.

READ:

Na wa ooo.

9. Victor Asemota

The Big Chief has useful admonition for Africans in diaspora:

10. Cheta Nwanze

After faithful service to political Twitter, Cheta takes a bow:

Reactions:

Let’s end it on a light hearted note:

The irony.

