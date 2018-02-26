Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Simi and the ‘dreamer’ who wants a loyal girlfriend

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Davido

What do you all think?

2. Simi

You can never be 100 percent ready to start a new thing…

We need more of this!

3. Santos Akhilele

So apart from being able to ‘fly to places without stress’ Santos tells us why we should learn to behave when visiting a place like Benin.

Na wa o! Your babe no gree for me?

Which one be that one na? Na your babe?

Meanwhile…

4. Ms Callipygian

All these government workers ehn.

5. King

We have dreamers everywhere.

Unless girls come en masse and say: ‘Yes, such girls are all over the place. We are here”, then we can say, “dream come true”.

