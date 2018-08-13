Today’s Noisemakers: Dele Momodu, Reno Omokri, Dr Chioma and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

 

  1. CONCERN4HUMANRIGHTS 

Uhm! This one strong o. 

Like they say, “those who have ears, let them hear.”

 

2. Reno Omokri

Uncle Reno with the nuggets.

3. Ifeanyi Nsofor

A culture that stigmatizes left handedness, is that one culture?

 

4. Dr Chioma (Zobo Sipper)

Do better Kings. Accompany your wife.

5. Dele Momodu

I hear you Sir. There’s an audience for ‘every person’ though

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

