Today’s Noisemakers: Dele Momodu, Reno Omokri, Dr Chioma and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Get your PVC, collection ends on the 17th of August and don't sell your votes, it is your future. #PVCIsaGoal pic.twitter.com/AhjDP4CZ8m — CONCERN4HUMANRIGHTS (@CHR_NIG) August 13, 2018

Uhm! This one strong o.

Like they say, “those who have ears, let them hear.”

2. Reno Omokri

Nigerians won’t employ someone without a certificate in their private business. Yet in 2015, some Nigerians said they’d vote Buhari even if he had ’NEPA’ certificate. Is that not our problem? You need a certificate to get a low paying job but you may not need one to be President! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 12, 2018

Uncle Reno with the nuggets.

3. Ifeanyi Nsofor

Dear Nigerians STOP stigmatising lefthandedness. When someone gives you a thing using left hand, please receive it. This stigma has deprived us of left-footed soccer players. Lefthanded people are great. If in doubt, ask @BarackObama, @BillClinton & so many others. #lefthanderday — Ifeanyi Nsofor (@ekemma) August 13, 2018

A culture that stigmatizes left handedness, is that one culture?

Dear Men,

The Fertility Clinic is not a Women's hub. So when I ask your wife to go back and come with you… You better bring yourself and your Sperm along. In Marriage, You are Pregnant together. You are infertile together. Infertility doesn't have a Feminine face#SipsZobo pic.twitter.com/gh4nvWRuVt — Dr Chioma (Zobo Sipper) (@Deekachy_md) August 13, 2018

Do better Kings. Accompany your wife.

5. Dele Momodu

I wouldn't have had all those followers if I was tweeting rubbish and insulting people… https://t.co/rQQcYRrBxh — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) August 13, 2018

I hear you Sir. There’s an audience for ‘every person’ though