Today’s Noisemakers: Imoh Umoren, Bruce Bateman, Abike, others

If he was fine in secondary school, his personality will be about a mid 4/10. The time his mates were using to develop character through roasting and rejection he was using to count durag developed waves. 1/10 do not recommend — Abike (@Jollz) January 28, 2019

Why do people look down on short people? — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) January 28, 2019

Sorry what happened between last night and this morning on Twitter lol — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) January 28, 2019

We are dropping our toxic masculinity to rock our girlfriend’s purses this 2019. — Nnanna (@TheNnanna) January 28, 2019

Lmao come one guys, apart from certain mans who wear trad to pool parties, what is wrong with wearing trad every other day? Y’all want niggas wearing fanny packs across their chests, t-shirt tucked into jogging bottoms with slim fitted sunglasses? — Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) January 28, 2019