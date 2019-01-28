Article

The YNaija Cover – the 28th of January

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

The Late 5: More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo; FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Police seal off CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff The police ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourns trial of CJN Onnoghen indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on the charges of fraudulent asset declaration brought by the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

BREAKING: Fayemi wins Olusola Eleka at Ekiti Governorship Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

[YNaija Exclusive] The grand prize for BBNaija 2019 will exceed N45m – Martin Mabutho

The return of a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija was the buzziest piece of news two weeks ago, and ...

Alexander Onukwue January 28, 2019

The president’s ambition suffereth violence, the violent take the bench by force

With an executive hammer fashioned by legalistic manipulation, President Muhammadu Buhari has forced his will on Nigeria’s Judiciary. On Friday ...

Wilfred Okiche January 28, 2019

Investigation: Has Enugu State unlocked the model for genuine community development in Nigeria?

Enugu State government’s landmark Visit Every Community (VEC) programme looks to be delivering on its mandate despite several gaps and ...

