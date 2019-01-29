Article

The Big 5: 30 states ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage – NLC; Lagos lawmakers move to impeach Gov Akinwunmi Ambode | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Lagos lawmakers move to impeach Gov Akinwunmi Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday threatened to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for allegedly spending funds which were not appropriated for. The Assembly subsequently asked Ambode to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has caused disagreement between the two arms of government. However, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, told the lawmakers that it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue.

Minimum wage: 30 states ready to pay N30,000 – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday in Abuja said 30 state governors have agreed to pay N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. The union urged the National Assembly to ignore the recommendation of N27,00 by the Federal Government. NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, told leaders and members of the National Assembly at the event that N30,000 was what NLC had canvassed for and reached a compromise on.

Don’t plunge Nigeria into constitutional crisis, Atiku tells Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday warned  the ruling  All Progressives Congress against plunging Nigeria  into a constitutional crisis and in the process derailing the country’s democracy. Atiku said this in a press conference in Abuja and he accused Buhari’s government of executive lawlessness.

Vote out darkness that APC represents, Wike tells Nigerians

Speaking to thousands of supporters during the PDP campaign rally in Bonny Island on Monday, Governor Wike said while PDP represents light, APC is the worst form of darkness and he urged Nigerians to vote the party out. ”What is happening in Nigeria now is between dictatorship and freedom. It is better you choose freedom. The only party that can bring freedom is the PDP .” He said.

APC raises alarm on plans to disrupt Imo rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that members of Action Alliance have concluded plans to disrupt its presidential campaign rally in Owerri. The presidential rally is slated to take place at Dan Anyiam Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the allegations on Sunday in Abuja.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 28th of January

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

The Late 5: More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo; FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Police seal off CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff The police ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourns trial of CJN Onnoghen indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on the charges of fraudulent asset declaration brought by the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

BREAKING: Fayemi wins Olusola Eleka at Ekiti Governorship Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

[YNaija Exclusive] The grand prize for BBNaija 2019 will exceed N45m – Martin Mabutho

The return of a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija was the buzziest piece of news two weeks ago, and ...

Alexander Onukwue January 28, 2019

The president’s ambition suffereth violence, the violent take the bench by force

With an executive hammer fashioned by legalistic manipulation, President Muhammadu Buhari has forced his will on Nigeria’s Judiciary. On Friday ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail