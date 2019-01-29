The Big 5: 30 states ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage – NLC; Lagos lawmakers move to impeach Gov Akinwunmi Ambode | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Lagos lawmakers move to impeach Gov Akinwunmi Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday threatened to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for allegedly spending funds which were not appropriated for. The Assembly subsequently asked Ambode to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has caused disagreement between the two arms of government. However, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, told the lawmakers that it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue.

Minimum wage: 30 states ready to pay N30,000 – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday in Abuja said 30 state governors have agreed to pay N30,000 as the new national minimum wage. The union urged the National Assembly to ignore the recommendation of N27,00 by the Federal Government. NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, told leaders and members of the National Assembly at the event that N30,000 was what NLC had canvassed for and reached a compromise on.

Don’t plunge Nigeria into constitutional crisis, Atiku tells Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday warned the ruling All Progressives Congress against plunging Nigeria into a constitutional crisis and in the process derailing the country’s democracy. Atiku said this in a press conference in Abuja and he accused Buhari’s government of executive lawlessness.

Vote out darkness that APC represents, Wike tells Nigerians

Speaking to thousands of supporters during the PDP campaign rally in Bonny Island on Monday, Governor Wike said while PDP represents light, APC is the worst form of darkness and he urged Nigerians to vote the party out. ”What is happening in Nigeria now is between dictatorship and freedom. It is better you choose freedom. The only party that can bring freedom is the PDP .” He said.

APC raises alarm on plans to disrupt Imo rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that members of Action Alliance have concluded plans to disrupt its presidential campaign rally in Owerri. The presidential rally is slated to take place at Dan Anyiam Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the allegations on Sunday in Abuja.