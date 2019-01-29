Article

Here’s a glimpse of Jim Iyke and Ken Erics on the set of upcoming epic movie ‘Loving A Mortal’

Jim Iyke and Ken Erics are both star in an upcoming epic movie titled Loving A Mortal. Directed by Ken Steve Anuka (War and Romance, Order of the Ring), the plot details of Loving A Mortal has been kept close to the vest but a couple of on-set teasers have been released. In one, Jim Iyke can be seen threatening Ken Erics quite vehemently: ”I’ll make your life a living hell…we never had this conversation again. If I see you discussing this conversation with anybody, I’ll take your life and feed it to the pigs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Action filled Have you been missing him @jim.iyke Here he comes, still the same #NONOISEABEG .

A post shared by tcharls ozuruigbo (@tcharls_ozuruigbo) on Jan 26, 2019 at 12:23am PST

Jim Iyke channels his old-Nollywood braggadocio and I won’t be surprised if the aforementioned conversation revolves around a woman. Currently being filmed in Enugu, Loving A Mortal also stars  Chidiebere Obidike, Mary Igwe, and Adaeze Eluke and it’s produced by Onyii Alex. No release date has been announced yet.

 

