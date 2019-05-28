Today’s Noisemakers: Arunma Oteh, Dami Elebe, Bruce Bateman, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Thanks for your acknowledgement. I am unable to be a sugar mummy as it is against my values 😒🙁 https://t.co/7jYoNVuAzp — Arunma Oteh (@aoteh) May 28, 2019

You need to think about – the rewards can be stimulating.

One time I went to a seminar on Emotional intelligence and they stole someone’s gold plated macbook. Nigeria is undefeated. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) May 28, 2019



So? Just Macbook? Please sit down.

Unpopular Opinion: Genevieve Nnaji is overrated. She’s not an exceptional actress, neither is she exceptionally beautiful. — Olumide O.G (@OlumideOG) May 28, 2019



Keep your unpopular opinion to yourself, you uncultured swine.

The guy that’s heartbroken whose friends keep posting videos of him for laughs online are absolute shit.

Men are trash.

You can’t help your friend through a heartbreak? You think it’s funny? Like are you people insane? — Written By (@DamiElebe) May 28, 2019



Mad people.

I’ve finished all the turkey from the stew.

I literally stole it one by one, but now I’m shocked that it has finished 😭😭 — Aisha.👑 (@Sisi_tomi) May 28, 2019



So you want to tell us that you just had turkey? Silly girl.