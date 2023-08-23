Dami Elebe Takes the Helm as Head Writer for ‘Flawsome’ Season 2

Nigerian screenwriter Dami Elebe is set to steer the creative direction of ‘Flawsome’ as she takes on the role of head writer for the show’s highly anticipated second season. The announcement, made by Showmax, has generated fervor among fans, igniting excitement for what Dami’s unique touch will bring to the series.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Showmax lauded Dami’s exceptional ability to craft immersive narratives and breathe life into multifaceted characters. The streaming platform’s enthusiasm for her appointment is palpable, underscoring the pivotal role she is expected to play in shaping the upcoming season’s storytelling.

With her ascent to the role of head writer for the Showmax Original ‘Flawsome’, Dami’s creative aptitude takes center stage. The series, which made its debut in 2022, swiftly captured a devoted audience, and Dami’s involvement in the forthcoming season promises a renewed depth of engagement.

Her portfolio includes a roster of beloved TV series, such as ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’, ‘The Men’s Club’, ‘Rumor Has It’, and ‘Far From Home’. Each project underscores her prowess in crafting relatable characters and intricate plotlines, a talent that has consistently garnered her recognition and acclaim.

As the curtain rises on the second season of ‘Flawsome’, viewers can expect Dami Elebe’s signature touch to bring depth, emotion, and authenticity to the narrative.

