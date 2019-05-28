The Late 5: Supreme Court ruling in Zamfara undemocratic – Oshiomhole; Court orders arrest of Sanusi’s aides | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Bandits kill 23 people in Zamfara fresh attack

The police in Zamfara State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of 23 persons in Tunga and Kabaje villages, Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area by suspected bandits in the early hours of the day.

Confirming the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the state capital, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, a superintendent of police, said “it is true that the bandits killed 23 persons in the attack.

Imo speaker resigns

The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has tendered his letter of resignation. This is coming after his ex-deputy, Ugonna Ozurigbo, resigned last week. Twenty-one out of 27 lawmakers had, during a brief but rowdy plenary penultimate week, suspended Ihim and the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji, over what was described as “conduct against the interest of the legislature.”

Court orders arrest of Sanusi’s aides

A magistrate’s court in Kano state has ordered the arrest of Munir Bayero, chief of staff to Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, Mujitaba Abba and Sani Kwaru, also aides of the monarch.

Muhammad Idris, the magistrate, gave the order based on a request by the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti-Corruption Commission. The commission is probing the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano emirate council.

Supreme Court ruling in Zamfara undemocratic – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday faulted Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which sacked all candidates elected on APC ‘s platform during the last general elections. Oshiomhole while fielding questions from journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja after a meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party described the judgment as undemocratic.

INEC begins national dialogue in July

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it would soon convene a national dialogue that would pave way for the reform of the electoral system in Nigeria.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the conversation would be structured around critical issues, including taking into consideration the reports of previous committees on electoral reform which had been submitted in the past 40 years.