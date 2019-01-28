Article

The Late 5: More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo; FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Police seal off CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff

The police have early Monday sealed off the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was suspended by President Buhari, last Friday, sources at the Supreme Court have informed Punch.

More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured supporters that President Buhari’s administration would jail more corrupt Nigerians, if re-elected. Osinbajo made the promise on Sunday during his house-to-house campaign in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos.

FG orders crackdown on illegal tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has directed the immediate crackdown on all illegal tertiary institutions across the country. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday that the move was necessary to make the job of regulatory agencies easier and protect students.

Lawyers protest over CJN Onnoghen

Following the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, lawyers and some Civil Society Organisations have stormed the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja, on Monday to protest, Premium Time reports.

FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, says the Nigerian government did not approve N30,000 as national minimum wage as believed. He stated this at the public hearing on the national minimum wage bill ongoing in Abuja.

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 28th of January

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourns trial of CJN Onnoghen indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on the charges of fraudulent asset declaration brought by the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 28, 2019

BREAKING: Fayemi wins Olusola Eleka at Ekiti Governorship Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the case of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the ...

Bernard Dayo January 28, 2019

[YNaija Exclusive] The grand prize for BBNaija 2019 will exceed N45m – Martin Mabutho

The return of a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija was the buzziest piece of news two weeks ago, and ...

Alexander Onukwue January 28, 2019

The president’s ambition suffereth violence, the violent take the bench by force

With an executive hammer fashioned by legalistic manipulation, President Muhammadu Buhari has forced his will on Nigeria’s Judiciary. On Friday ...

Wilfred Okiche January 28, 2019

Investigation: Has Enugu State unlocked the model for genuine community development in Nigeria?

Enugu State government’s landmark Visit Every Community (VEC) programme looks to be delivering on its mandate despite several gaps and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail