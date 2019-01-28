The Late 5: More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo; FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Police seal off CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff

The police have early Monday sealed off the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was suspended by President Buhari, last Friday, sources at the Supreme Court have informed Punch.

More corrupt politicians will go to jail – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured supporters that President Buhari’s administration would jail more corrupt Nigerians, if re-elected. Osinbajo made the promise on Sunday during his house-to-house campaign in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos.

FG orders crackdown on illegal tertiary institutions

The Federal Government has directed the immediate crackdown on all illegal tertiary institutions across the country. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday that the move was necessary to make the job of regulatory agencies easier and protect students.

Lawyers protest over CJN Onnoghen

Following the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, lawyers and some Civil Society Organisations have stormed the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja, on Monday to protest, Premium Time reports.

FG never approved N30,000 as minimum wage – Ngige

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, says the Nigerian government did not approve N30,000 as national minimum wage as believed. He stated this at the public hearing on the national minimum wage bill ongoing in Abuja.