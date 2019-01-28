Article

Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourns trial of CJN Onnoghen indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on the charges of fraudulent asset declaration brought by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the determination of suit challenging the trial at the Court of Appeal.

The tribunal in a sitting that lasted about 30 minutes, adjourned the case after the counsels to both parties (Onnoghen and the Federal Government) agreed to adjourn the matter.

In an announcement by the Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar on Monday, “In view of the Court of Appeal order for stay of proceedings and out of respect for the Court of Appeal, the tribunal hereby adjourns this matter sine-die (indefinitely) pending the determination of the Appeal before the Court of Appeal.”

READ ALSO: Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed as Acting CJN

The development is coming few days after President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the CJN and replaced him with an Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, a move that has described as unconstitutional and sparked criticisms across the country.

 

