Just In: Buhari suspends Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed as Acting CJN [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, following the suspension of the current Chief Justice, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed who is the most senior Supreme Court Justice was sworn in as the new CJN on Friday at the Council chamber of State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The development is taking place barely 24 hours after the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to stay further proceedings on the six count charge the Federal Government preferred against the embattled CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen pending the determination of his appeal at the appellate court.

READ MORE: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of corruption, demands he vacates office immediately

Justice Onnoghen has in the last 2 weeks been embroiled in a battle with the Federal Government who have accused him of failing to declare his assets in breach of the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau and for operating foreign currencies account which comprised Dollars Account, Pound Sterling Account and Euro Account alleged to be contrary to relevant laws, especially for public office holders, leading him to face trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

READ MORE: CJN Onnoghen responds, as CCT confirms corruption allegations against him

Photo Credit: The Guardian
 
Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

