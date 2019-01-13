Article

UPDATE: CJN Onnoghen responds, as CCT confirms corruption allegations against him

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has responded to the accusations of false assets declaration by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Premium times reports.

According to details of a written statement given by the CJN obtained by the medium, Onnoghen noted that he “forgot to update his asset declaration, after the expiration of his 2005 declaration,” explaining that he had an impression that his earlier declaration of assets as Acting CJN covers for his term as substantive CJN.

“My asset declaration form numbers SCN 00014 and SCN 00005 were declared on the same day, 14/12/2016 because I forgot to make a declaration of my assets after the expiration of my 2005 declaration in 2009. Following my appointment as acting CJN in November, 2016, the need to declare my assets anew made me to realize the mistake.

“I then did the declaration to cover the period in default. I did not include my standard charted bank account in SCN 000014 because I believed they were not opened.

“I did not make a fresh declaration of asset after my substantive appointment as CJN because I was under the impression that my SCN 000015 was to cover that period of four years which includes my term as CJN,” Mr Onnoghen said in hisresponse to a query from the CCB dated January 11.

The case against Justice Onnoghen arose from a petition sent against him by a group, the Anti-Corruption and Research Based Data Initiative, who said its petition was brought forward “bearing in mind the imminence of the 2019 elections and the overwhelming role of the judiciary both before and after the election.”

Similarly, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has confirmed Jan. 14 for the trial of the CJN on six-count charge whose service of summons it said had been effected on him as contained in a statement by Ibraheem Al-Hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations at the tribunal on Saturday in Abuja.

Al-Hassan said the action was consequent upon an application signed and filed by Ibrahim Usman and Fatima Ali on behalf of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to the Chairman of the tribunal.

Related: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of corruption, demands he vacates office immediately

Following the retirement of the former CJN, Mahmoud Mohammed, Onnoghen was appointed acting CJN on November 10, 2017 amidst criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his failure to forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the most senior judge.

His name was however forwarded to the Senate on February 8, 2017 by then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after which he was subsequently sworn in to office as Nigeria’s 17th CJN on March 8, 2017.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 12, 2019

Just In: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of corruption, demands he vacates office immediately

The Federal Government has asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen to immediately vacate his office as Head ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 12, 2019

UPDATE: Police reacts as Dino Melaye chooses ‘floor’ over bed at DSS hospital

The intrigues in the case between the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and the Nigeria Police appears to be far from ...

Bernard Dayo January 12, 2019

Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption; Dangote remains Africa’s richest man in new Forbes’ ranking | Other top stories this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. Ganduje drags Kwankwaso to EFCC for alleged corruption, diversion of govt. ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

The Late 5: NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas; MC Oluomo may be flown abroad for further treatment | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversations today. NNPC to reduce price of cooking gas The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 11th of January

Follow the link(s) to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:       Falz is still shaming sex workers ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 11, 2019

UPDATE: Location of Dino Melaye revealed after reported ‘disappearance’

A report has emerged on the location of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye who was reportedly whisked away from his hospital bed ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail